Taking care of people is what home health nurse enjoys the most

Sara Slocum found nursing while looking for a vocation after graduating early from high school. She stayed in nursing because she fell in love with the profession, and loves caring for her patients.

Slocum has been a nurse since April 1997, and has worked at Reliable Home Health since it opened in 2008. The former wound care nurse has been in home health for 20 years, and wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Slocum. “I love building relationships with people. That’s easily the best part of working in home health.”

“After you meet the patient, and build a rapport with them, you get to know them much better.”

Slocum says each of her patients has individual needs that could range from developing a prescribed health care plan, to simply helping them administer their own insulin injections.

A full schedule can mean as many as eight appointments a day for Slocum, who sees patients predominantly in McLennan County. She spends a lot of time in the car between appointments.

The coronavirus pandemic added a new level of activity for home health nurses.