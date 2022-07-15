 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tango

Tango

Could this be your new best friend?Approx. Weight:8.10 lbs Estimated DOB:5/26/2021 Arrival Date: Adoption Fee: $275.00 *NOTE* We allow out... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert