Tarp removal reveals progress on $12.5 million Waco Suspension Bridge redo

The public this week is getting a glimpse of the progress on the $12.5 million Waco Suspension Bridge overhaul as crews remove tarps that have shrouded the bridge since April.

Structural steel beams on the 151-year-old bridge have been cleaned and repainted with a metallic paint. The old wooden walkways have been removed to be replaced with a combination of durable ipe wood and patterned concrete.

Crews this summer have sunk steel casings into the ground below the anchor houses on both sides of the river and filled them with concrete to tie to bedrock beneath. Waco senior parks planner Tom Balk said the overall project is now about 40% complete and should be finished next year, within its original schedule.

The cost of the bridge recently rose by about $100,000 after the Waco City Council approved change orders that include new bearing plates to reduce friction where the wire ropes thread through the towers. The existing design, dating to a 1914 renovation, originally allowed the cables to move over rolling cylinders, but those apparently stopped working long ago, Balk said.

The new wire ropes are being fabricated at a German foundry and will be shipped for installation in coming months, Balk said.