Texas court orders release of more than 200 migrants imprisoned in Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security clampdown

It’s unclear what will happen to the men when they are released from state custody. Federal immigration authorities may choose to take them into custody or deport them, or they may be released into the United States while awaiting their criminal and potential immigration proceedings.

Etter argued that the men should be released from state custody after 15 days, as would apply to typical trespassing cases. When the legal aid group’s petition was filed on Sept. 15, that included 55 men arrested in Val Verde County. By the time of the hearing, 75 men had surpassed the deadline agreed to by the prosecutor. Kinney County, however, countered that the disaster declaration Abbott has issued for the border enhances the cases to a higher level of misdemeanor, which would give officials 30 days to file charges. The judge agreed to Kinney County’s 30-day limit.

The ordered releases are the latest stumble in Abbott’s new state criminal justice system for migrants that has been fraught with problems since he initiated it in July.

In that time, migrants have been wrongfully separated from their families during arrests, men whose criminal cases were dismissed have been released without any federal or state coordination into border towns without any documents and the justice system has been in violation of state laws in its delays to file charges and appoint attorneys.