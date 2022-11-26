 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas high school football scores, Week 14: Nov. 25-26, 2022

From the Centex high school football: Complete playoff coverage series
Saturday's scores

Class 6A Division I

Region I Regional

Lewisville 43, Keller 3

Prosper 35, North Crowley 21

Region II Regional

Duncanville 35, The Woodlands 3

Spring Westfield 10, Waxahachie 7

Class 6A Division II

Region I Regional

Denton Guyer 59, Byron Nelson 41

Class 5A Division II

Region I Regional

Abilene Wylie 21, Canutillo 18

Region IV Regional

CC Flour Bluff 66, SA Veterans Memorial 42

Class 4A Division II

Region I Regional

Monahans 62, Godley 55

Class 2A Division I

Region I Regional

Hawley 57, Sonora 26

Class 2A Division II

Region II Regional

Albany 35, Wink 18

Class 1A Division I

Region II Quarterfinal

Westbrook 62, Rankin 16

Region IV Quarterfinal

Mertzon Irion County 44, Jonesboro 43

Class 1A Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Whitharral 34, Balmorhea 20

TAIAO 6-Man Div I

Semifinal

Westlake Academy 32, Tyler Heat 8

TAPPS 11-Man Div I

Semifinal

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Houston St. Thomas 7

Plano Prestonwood 56, FW Nolan 21

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Semifinal

Fort Bend Christian 41, Houston Second Baptist 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Semifinal

Shiner St. Paul 37, Muenster Sacred Heart 21

Friday's scores

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region III Regional

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23

Region IV Regional

Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7

SA Northside Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I Regional

Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35

Region II Regional

De Soto 38, Tomball 14

Killeen Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35

Region III Regional

Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21

Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7

Region IV Regional

Austin Vandegrift 49, San Antonio Harlan 21

Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I Regional

Aledo 27, Midlothian 21

Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene 14

Region II Regional

Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26

Region III Regional

College Station 52, Georgetown 28

Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13

Region IV Regional

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14

PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I Regional

Argyle 44, Grapevine 27

Region II Regional

Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT

Melissa 42, Terrell 21

Region III Regional

Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18

Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28

Region IV Regional

Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I Regional

Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0

Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19

Region II Regional

Anna 27, Celina 24

China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7

Region III Regional

Kilgore 63, Lindale 37

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23

Region IV Regional

Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0

CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I Regional

Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20

Region II Regional

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16

Region III Regional

Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Silsbee 60, Madisonville 21

Region IV Regional

Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I Regional

Brock 51, Bushland 27

Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14

Region II Regional

Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7

Malakoff 35, West 14

Region III Regional

Columbus 48, Cameron Yoe 14

Franklin 53, Hitchcock 18

Region IV Regional

Edna 36, Blanco 22

Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I Regional

Canadian 63, Spearman 14

Wall 30, Idalou 0

Region II Regional

Gunter 40, Palmer 6

Holliday 17, Bells 14

Region III Regional

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, New London West Rusk 35

Newton 16, Daingerfield 12

Region IV Regional

El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0

Poth 55, Taft 13

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I Regional

Cisco 33, New Deal 14

Region II Regional

Crawford 41, Riesel 3

Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

Region III Regional

Cooper 33, Joaquin 11

Timpson 41, Centerville 14

Region IV Regional

Refugio 53, Ganado 7

Shiner 45, Flatonia 7

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I Regional

New Home 14, Clarendon 8

Wellington 26, Vega 7

Region II Regional

Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28

Region III Regional

Lovelady 32, Price Carlisle 21

Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0

Region IV Regional

Burton 7, Chilton 0

Granger 35, Falls City 15

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Region I Quarterfinal

Happy 56, Nazareth 16

Region III Quarterfinal

Abbott 32, Gordon 24

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Region II Quarterfinal

Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0

Region III Quarterfinal

Oakwood 64, Bluff Dale 51

Region IV Quarterfinal

Loraine 24, Cherokee 6

TAIAO 6-Man Div II

Semifinal

Bulverde Gloria Deo 34, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 32

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

Semifinal

Austin Hill Country 58, Houston Emery/Weiner School 54

TAPPS 6-Man Div II

Semifinal

FW Covenant Classical 26, Abilene Christian 16

Pasadena First Baptist 84, Conroe Covenant 46

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

Semifinal

Bulverde Bracken 47, Baytown Christian 46

Longview Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Semifinal

FW All Saints 35, Fort Worth Christian 8

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Semifinal

Cypress Community Christian 36, SA Holy Cross 32

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Semifinal

Lubbock Christian 65, Bryan Brazos Christian 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related to this story

Most Popular

