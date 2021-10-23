Texas high school football scores, Week 9: Oct. 21-23, 2021

SATURDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Fort Bend Ridge Point 27, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Fort Bend Travis 23, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Houston Lamar 49, Houston Westside 0
Houston Langham Creek 35, Cypress Ranch 34
Houston Stratford 64, Cypress Creek 0
Humble Summer Creek 43, Beaumont West Brook 33
Klein Collins 42, Klein 17
Richmond George Ranch 73, Fort Bend Bush 7
SA Madison 24, SA Northside Brandeis 21, OT
SA Northside Marshall 32, San Antonio Harlan 24
SA Northside O’Connor 34, SA Northside Stevens 7
CLASS 5A
CC Calallen 37, Alice 0
CC Miller 44, Port Lavaca Calhoun 40
Edcouch-Elsa 61, Pharr Valley View 7
SA Lanier 34, SA Jefferson 0
CLASS 4A
FW Dunbar 14, FW Eastern Hills 0
Houston Furr 47, Houston North Forest 19
CLASS 2A
D’Hanis 27, Bruni 6
CLASS 1A
Lueders-Avoca 59, Moran 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 42, Lubbock Christ The King 8
Arlington Grace Prep 57, Reicher 6
Greenville Christian 58, Eagle Christian 0
SA Texas Military 30, EP Cathedral 0
OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 55, Cypress Springs 6
Houston Emery/Weiner School 47, Logos Prep 0
Irving Faustina Academy 54, Dallas Fairhill 8
Longview East Texas Christian 56, Tyler Heat 7
Lubbock Home School Titans def. Dell City, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benavides vs. Charlotte, ccd.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Abilene 42, Odessa 7
Aldine Eisenhower 42, Aldine MacArthur 7
Allen 35, McKinney 14
Amarillo Tascosa 60, Lubbock Monterey 18
Arlington Lamar 38, Arlington Houston 28
Austin Vandegrift 70, Round Rock Westwood 3
Austin Westlake 55, Austin Akins 6
Buda Hays 52, Austin High 3
Cibolo Steele 56, SA South San Antonio 6
Converse Judson 33, Smithson Valley 32
Cypress Fairbanks 20, Houston Memorial 0
Cypress Falls 45, Cypress Lakes 0
Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Park 37
Dallas Jesuit 37, Richardson Berkner 0
Dallas White 52, Carrollton Smith 7
Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0
Del Rio 28, Laredo Alexander 7
Denton Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10
Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 20
Duncanville 58, Cedar Hill 7
Edinburg North 20, Edinburg 12
Euless Trinity 49, Weatherford 21
Fort Bend Clements 47, Fort Bend Austin 21
Galena Park North Shore 17, Houston King 0
Garland 61, North Garland 24
Garland Sachse 60, South Garland 17
Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Bowie 40
Harlingen South 38, Brownsville Rivera 3
Houston Westbury 16, Houston Bellaire 14
Humble Kingwood 27, Humble 20
Hurst Bell 40, FW Paschal 6
Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson 21
Justin Northwest 66, Granbury 14
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Taylor 20
Keller Fossil Ridge 36, Keller 35
Klein Cain 31, Klein Oak 3
Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 21
Laredo Johnson 23, Laredo Nixon 14
Laredo United South 39, Eagle Pass 34
League City Clear Creek 54, Houston Clear Lake 35
Leander Rouse 38, Georgetown East View 21
Lewisville 38, Coppell 15
Lewisville Marcus 28, Lewisville Hebron 14
Los Fresnos 36, Harlingen 28, OT
Mansfield Summit 35, Red Oak 2
McAllen 42, La Joya Palmview 21
McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Porter 7
New Braunfels 31, SA East Central 20
North Crowley 69, FW Chisholm Trail 0
Odessa Permian 21, San Angelo Central 7
Pasadena Dobie 57, Pasadena Memorial 3
Pearland 56, Alief Hastings 6
Pearland Dawson 35, Alvin 21
Plano 28, Plano East 14
Plano West 42, Lewisville Flower Mound 35
Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 17
Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Irving Nimitz 0
Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 20
Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21
Round Rock 49, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26, Round Rock McNeil 0
SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 10
SA Northside Brennan 69, SA Northside Jay 6
SA Northside Clark 49, LEE 0
SA Northside Clark 49, Lee 0
SA Reagan 35, SA Roosevelt 7
San Benito 56, Donna North 0
South Grand Prairie 34, Arlington 27
Spring Westfield 55, Spring Dekaney 0
The Woodlands 49, Grand Oaks 20
The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe 14
Waxahachie 43, Mansfield 25
Weslaco 46, Brownsville Hanna 6
Wylie 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 16, Canyon Randall 13
Angleton 26, Richmond Foster 25
Barbers Hill 66, Nederland 28
Bastrop 17, Pflugerville Connally 15
Burleson 62, Everman 28
Burleson Centennial 41, N. Richland Hills Richland 14
Canutillo 54, EP Hanks 10
Carrollton Creekview 19, FW Polytechnic 13
Castroville Medina Valley 21, Lockhart 20
CC Flour Bluff 52, CC Carroll 13
Clint Horizon 42, EP Ysleta 7
Colleyville Heritage 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 26
Crosby 69, Port Neches-Groves 28
Dallas Adams 54, Dallas Sunset 7
Dallas Highland Park 42, Tyler 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas Spruce 57, Dallas Jefferson 0
Denison 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 24
Denton Ryan 55, Frisco Heritage 14
Dripping Springs 52, SA Harlandale 14
El Paso Eastlake 50, EP Montwood 0
Ennis 31, Forney 7
EP Andress 54, EP Irvin 7
EP Austin 30, El Paso 6
EP Chapin 69, EP Bel Air 27
EP Del Valle 33, EP El Dorado 23
EP Eastwood 84, EP Socorro 20
EP Jefferson 59, EP Bowie 21
EP Riverside 70, Clint Mountain View 0
Floresville 49, Kerrville Tivy 34
Friendswood 62, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Frisco Liberty 50, Princeton 28
Frisco Lone Star 68, Frisco Centennial 13
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Reedy 28
FW North Side 53, FW Trimble Tech 6
FW Wyatt 14, FW Southwest 10
Galveston Ball 36, Baytown Sterling 10
Georgetown 51, Leander 13
Grapevine 68, FW South Hills 0
Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 21
Gregory-Portland 20, Victoria East 17
Houston Madison 34, Houston Austin 21
Humble Kingwood Park 46, Santa Fe 3
Hutto 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Lancaster 49, Dallas Wilson 20
Leander Glenn 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Lubbock Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21
Lubbock Coronado 49, Amarillo Caprock 14
Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15
Lufkin 27, Cleveland 16
Magnolia West 49, New Caney Porter 7
Mansfield Timberview 56, Arlington Seguin 23
Marble Falls 76, Austin Navarro 0
Marshall 24, Mount Pleasant 21
McKinney North 50, Sherman 28
Mercedes 21, Mission Memorial 20
Mesquite Poteet 41, Seagoville 16
Midlothian 42, Mansfield Legacy 20
Mission Sharyland 48, PSJA Memorial 0
Montgomery 41, Rosenberg Lamar 24
Nacogdoches 30, Hallsville 24
New Caney 38, Waller 17
Pflugerville Weiss 44, Manor 19
Royse City 65, Crandall 63
SA Alamo Heights 21, Boerne-Champion 17
SA Kennedy 27, SA Highlands 24
SA McCollum 43, Kyle Lehman 13
SA Memorial 45, SA Houston 42
SA Southwest 21, Laredo Martin 0
SA Veterans Memorial 62, New Braunfels Canyon 46
Saginaw Boswell 38, Haltom 20
Sharyland Pioneer 40, PSJA Southwest 7
Texarkana Texas 42, Jacksonville 9
Texas City 35, Dayton 7
Victoria West 39, CC Moody 22
Vidor 40, Livingston 7
WF Rider 56, Plainview 20
Whitehouse 21, Longview Pine Tree 14
Willis 33, Conroe Oak Ridge 9
CLASS 4A
Argyle 56, Terrell 14
Beeville Jones 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Bellville 42, Brookshire Royal 0
Big Spring 48, Andrews 19
Boerne 51, Somerset 21
Brownsboro 48, Canton 44
Brownwood 56, Alvarado 35
Burnet 35, Taylor 21
Caddo Mills 30, Nevada Community 10
Canyon 75, Pampa 60
Carrizo Springs 60, Pearsall 3
Carthage 35, Rusk 14
Celina 41, Van Alstyne 12
Connally 73, Jarrell 29
Dallas Carter 21, Wilmer-Hutchins 10
Devine 44, Bandera 22
Dumas 45, Hereford 0
El Campo 45, Bay City 12
Fabens 29, San Elizario 14
Farmersville 44, Wills Point 14
Fort Stockton 35, San Angelo Lake View 32
Fredericksburg 31, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Freeport Brazosport 49, Needville 28
FW Western Hills 68, FW Castleberry 55
Gilmer 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7
Glen Rose 58, Venus 0
Graham 43, Vernon 9
Hillsboro 36, Ferris 29
Hondo 20, Crystal City 14
Houston Kashmere 67, Worthing 6
Huffman Hargrave 41, Splendora 7
Ingleside 52, Port Isabel 14
Iowa Park 35, Bridgeport 0
Jasper 28, Shepherd 0
Kennedale 70, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Kilgore 35, Henderson 34
La Feria 43, Kingsville King 14
La Grange 34, Gonzales 0
La Marque 31, Wharton 24
Lake Worth 49, Burkburnett 0
Lamesa 52, Kermit 3
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Lumberton 31
Llano 35, Blanco 0
Lubbock Estacado 31, Perryton 10
Melissa 70, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Midland Greenwood 41, Monahans 14
North Dallas 51, Dallas Pinkston 6
Orange Grove 24, Goliad 20
Palestine 46, Athens 29
Paris 35, Kaufman 21
Pittsburg 58, Paris North Lamar 0
Pleasanton 52, Uvalde 8
Poteet 35, Marion 21
Quinlan Ford 40, Sunnyvale 21
Rio Hondo 27, Raymondville 24
Rockport-Fulton 73, CC West Oso 34
Sanger 24, Krum 20
Sealy 65, Sweeny 33
Seminole 27, Borger 0
Silsbee 36, Hamshire-Fannett 35
Sinton 70, Robstown 6
Smithville 30, Giddings 17
Springtown 21, Decatur 0
Stafford 20, West Columbia 17
Stephenville 49, Waxahachie Life 6
Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Longview Spring Hill 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Mabank 22
Van 56, Bullard 7
West Orange-Stark 73, Liberty 7
WF Hirschi 54, Gainesville 12
Wimberley 27, Geronimo Navarro 0
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 15, Bogata Rivercrest 14
Anahuac 32, Buna 12
Anthony 63, Odessa Compass 6
Arp 41, Winona 3
Ballinger 61, Ingram Moore 0
Bells 34, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
Brady 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 27
Brock 55, Boyd 7
Brownfield 14, Slaton 6
Bushland 73, Dalhart 9
Callisburg 46, WF City View 6
Canadian 33, Friona 27
Childress 56, Tulia 21
Coahoma 55, Big Lake Reagan County 7
Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Palestine Westwood 13
Coleman 31, Cisco 7
Columbus 49, Hempstead 12
Comanche 49, Millsap 34
Commerce 55, Emory Rains 20
Cooper 28, Honey Grove 13
Crane 28, Alpine 21
Daingerfield 42, Omaha Pewitt 6
Danbury 33, Wallis Brazos 6
De Kalb 26, Hooks 20
Diboll 41, Crockett 0
Dublin 28, Merkel 20
Early 34, Clyde 15
East Bernard 43, Altair Rice 6
East Chambers 34, Kirbyville 17
Edgewood 61, Rice 0
Edna 47, Palacios 14
Elkhart 29, Trinity 28
Elysian Fields 55, Ore City 7
Eustace 29, Kemp 10
Ganado 35, Schulenburg 0
Gladewater 48, White Oak 14
Grand Saline 42, Troup 27
Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 14
Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14
Hemphill 34, Warren 7
Henrietta 54, Valley View 7
Hitchcock 34, Boling 20
Hughes Springs 46, Queen City 12
Idalou 41, Stanton 6
Jacksboro 51, Eastland 48
Jourdanton 31, SA Cole 22
Karnes City 34, George West 14
Lago Vista 66, Comfort 20
Leonard 50, Lone Oak 14
Lexington 47, Florence 10
Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Abernathy 56
Lyford 38, Bishop 20
Malakoff 49, Groesbeck 28
Mathis 54, Aransas Pass 2
Maypearl 53, Dallas A+ Academy 6
Mineola 50, Howe 0
Mount Vernon 41, Winnsboro 21
Muleshoe 42, Amarillo River Road 38
New Boston 41, Atlanta 12
New London West Rusk 63, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 18
New Waverly 30, Corrigan-Camden 13
Odem 21, Skidmore-Tynan 7
Orangefield 23, Bridge City 14
Palmer 29, Blooming Grove 22
Pattonville Prairiland 38, Redwater 22
Pilot Point 65, Ponder 14
Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0
Pottsboro 58, Bonham 37
San Diego 42, Progreso 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 17, Falfurrias 0
Santa Rosa 47, Monte Alto 6
Scurry-Rosser 35, Dallas Gateway 0
Shallowater 30, Denver City 7
Sonora 50, Bangs 25
Spearman 56, Dimmitt 0
Stockdale 22, Dilley 0
Taft 20, Banquete 13
Tatum 56, Jefferson 20
Teague 38, Fairfield 20
Tolar 49, Rio Vista 0
Troy 21, Caldwell 20
Tuscola Jim Ned 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Universal City Randolph 42, Cotulla 0
Van Vleck 49, El Maton Tidehaven 27
Wall 29, Breckenridge 26
Waskom 67, Harleton 0
Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7
Woodville 49, Hardin 0
CLASS 2A
Alto 56, Normangee 23
Alvord 51, Trenton 17
Archer City 49, Munday 7
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 56, Prairie Lea 6
Bovina 15, Smyer 0
Bremond 43, Hubbard 35, OT
Bruceville-Eddy 45, Moody 28
Cayuga 27, Dawson 20
Celeste 27, Como-Pickton 11
Centerville 67, Grapeland 8
Chilton 27, Wortham 6
Christoval 46, Eldorado 22
Clarendon 21, Wellington 20
Clarksville 49, Cumby 28
Colmesneil 40, Pineland West Sabine 28
Cross Plains 60, Meridian 12
Evadale 26, Deweyville 22
Falls City 59, Runge 0
Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0
Forsan 28, Haskell 0
Garrison 31, San Augustine 30
Goldthwaite 49, Winters 13
Groveton 30, Jewett Leon 26
Harper 35, Center Point 9
Hawley 35, Anson 0
Hull-Daisetta 38, Burkeville 8
Italy 61, Axtell 6
Joaquin 36, Shelbyville 30
Kenedy 66, Bloomington 0
La Villa 46, Santa Maria 0
Leakey 78, McDade 34
Linden-Kildare 28, Big Sandy 21
Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0
Lockney 40, Hamlin 15
Louise 42, Pettus 0
Lovelady 24, Mount Enterprise 0
Mason 26, Johnson City 21
Maud 36, Quinlan Boles 22
McCamey 61, Iraan 6
Miles 44, Menard 32
New Deal 49, Tahoka 0
Olney 49, Electra 14
Ozona 28, Brackett 14
Panhandle 56, Boys Ranch 14
Peaster 41, Paradise 38
Petrolia 41, Era 6
Post 42, Floydada 0
Price Carlisle 36, Hawkins 28
Refugio 55, Three Rivers 0
Roby 62, Aspermont 13
Rocksprings 24, Junction 20
Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8
Sabinal 46, La Pryor 0
San Saba 45, De Leon 14
Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46
Santo 34, Hico 14
Seagraves 34, Plains 26
Seymour 41, Quanah 28
Shiner 70, Weimar 0
Simms Bowie 28, Detroit 14
Snook 56, Bartlett 8
Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43
Stamford 22, Colorado City 14
Stratford 35, Gruver 0
Sudan 18, Ropesville Ropes 12, OT
Sundown 42, Hale Center 6
Tenaha 49, Cushing 6
Thrall 42, Thorndale 35, OT
Tioga 23, Collinsville 13
Valley Mills 56, Itasca 0
Vega 53, Booker 6
Wheeler 40, Memphis 13
Wink 76, Morton 13
Woodsboro 21, Agua Dulce 9
CLASS 1A
Abbott 53, Coolidge 8
Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 7
Afton Patton Springs 59, Southland 44
Amherst 54, Cotton Center 7
Aquilla 54, Penelope 8
Avalon 70, Milford 24
Balmorhea 47, Sierra Blanca 0
Benjamin 54, Chillicothe 0
Blanket 70, Sidney 40
Blum 56, Bynum 52
Borden County 79, Whiteface 34
Bowie Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7
Calvert 42, Chester 28
Crowell 32, Paducah 24
Fort Davis 56, Marfa 8
Garden City 68, TLC Midland 0
Gordon 70, Three Way 13
Groom 47, Hart 0
Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28
Jayton 64, Guthrie 16
Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 0
Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0
Ladonia Fannindel 60, Forestburg 0
Lamesa Klondike 54, Loop 6
Lingleville 56, Santa Anna 8
Lometa 51, Evant 6
May 82, Baird 36
McLean 73, Claude 64
Miami 57, Lefors 12
Morgan 50, Kopperl 0
Nazareth 41, Kress 40
Newcastle 56, Perrin-Whitt 14
Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 0
Oglesby 60, Mount Calm 0
Premont 46, Riviera Kaufer 0
Rankin 88, Lenorah Grady 31
Richland Springs 48, Mullin 0
Roscoe Highland 72, Robert Lee 24
Saint Jo 62, Bryson 6
Sanderson 20, Grandfalls-Royalty 12
Strawn 54, Gustine 0
Veribest 25, Paint Rock 14
Walnut Springs 62, Iredell 14
Water Valley 71, Eden 18
Westbrook 60, Sterling City 50
Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18
Woodson 61, Haskell Paint Creek 16
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 38, FW Trinity Valley 20
Arlington Pantego Christian 56, Tyler All Saints 6
Austin Hill Country 54, Round Rock Christian 6
Austin Regents 63, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
Austin St. Michael 30, Boerne Geneva 7
Austin Veritas 64, San Marcos Baptist Academy 44
Beaumont Kelly 64, Houston The Village 12
Bellaire Episcopal 28, Dallas St. Mark 21
Bryan Christian Homeschool 44, Austin Royals 25
Bullard Brook Hill 56, McKinney Christian 35
Carrollton Prince of Peace 66, Houston Westbury Christian 21
Colleyville Covenant 28, FW Lake Country 0
Dallas Christian 54, Tyler Grace Community 7
Dallas Covenant 40, Tyler Gorman 0
Dallas Episcopal 46, Houston St. John’s 18
Dallas Lutheran 54, Irving The Highlands 8
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Plano John Paul II 10
Dallas Shelton 45, Dallas First Baptist 35
Flower Mound Coram Deo 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 9
FW All Saints 34, Midland Christian 22
FW Nolan 38, Argyle Liberty Christian 2
FW Southwest Christian 36, Fort Worth Christian 7
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Schertz John Paul II 20
Houston Kinkaid 46, Houston Christian 14
Houston Northland Christian 51, Tomball Rosehill 14
Houston Second Baptist 47, Houston Lutheran South 14
Houston St. Thomas 37, Houston St. Pius X 14
John Cooper 48, FW Country Day 7
Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park Trinity Christian 21
Lucas Christian 38, Dallas Lakehill 28
Marble Falls Faith 56, Concordia 0
Midland Trinity 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 38
Muenster Sacred Heart 28, Weatherford Christian 14
Plano Prestonwood 38, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
SA Castle Hills 64, New Braunfels Christian 41
SA Holy Cross 38, Temple Central Texas 27
SA Lutheran 29, St Augustine 6
The Woodlands Christian 69, Frassati Catholic 0
Tomball Concordia 49, SA Christian 7
Vanguard 28, Plano Coram Deo 20
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Elsik 0
Arlington St. Paul 56, Granbury Cornerstone 6
Austin Brentwood 57, CC John Paul 32
Beaumont United 33, La Porte 7
Buda Johnson 14, Seguin 0
Casady , Okla. 42, Dallas Greenhill 18
Community Christian 64, Parkview Christian 18
Davenport 57, Pieper 6
Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7
Fort Worth THESA 30, UME Prep 27
FW Brewer 42, Azle 27
FW Covenant Classical 58, Sherman Texoma 0
Houston Northside Home 60, Fort Bend Chargers 34
HSAA 28, Dallas Inspired Vision 14
Joshua Johnson County 56, Keene Smith 34
Katy Tompkins 44, Katy Seven Lakes 0
KIPP Generations 58, Houston KIPP Northeast 51
Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 6
Lubbock Trinity 46, FW Temple Christian 6
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 78, Dallas Academy 32
Methodist Children's Home 55, FW Nazarene 6
Midland Legacy 57, Midland 27
Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35
Red Oak Ovilla 60, Rockwall Heritage 14
Rio Grande City La Grulla 33, Zapata 27, OT
Rule def. Harrold , forfeit
SA St. Anthony’s 35, Austin Hyde Park 20
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 28, Rio Grande City 0
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Jubilee 16
Stephenville FAITH 102, Melissa CHANT 72
Tribe Consolidated 62, Austin NYOS 18
Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20
Westlake Academy 21, Cedar Hill Newman 20
Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Homeschool 14
Yates 51, Houston Washington 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
High Island vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 35, Aldine Davis 13
Alief Taylor 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
Channelview 55, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Cypress Ridge 55, Houston Northbrook 12
Dallas Molina 48, Carrollton Turner 26
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7
EP Franklin 48, EP Coronado 0
Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Rowlett 13
Houston Chavez 33, Houston MSTC 13
Katy Mayde Creek 43, Katy Morton Ranch 17
Keller Timber Creek 44, Keller Central 14
Klein Forest 54, Tomball Memorial 43
League City Clear Springs 52, Clute Brazoswood 21
McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 17
Mesquite Horn 28, Dallas Skyline 27
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Austin Anderson 21
PSJA 63, La Joya 15
PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
SA Northside Holmes 38, SA Northside Warren 21
San Marcos 49, Del Valle 35
Southlake Carroll 47, Northwest Eaton 24
Spring 70, Aldine 0
Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 44, Saginaw 13
Amarillo 30, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Austin McCallum 42, Austin Northeast 0
Austin William Travis 44, Austin Crockett 40
CC King 27, CC Ray 0
Cedar Park 37, Pflugerville 32
Crowley 41, FW Arlington Heights 14
Dallas Kimball 26, Dallas Hillcrest 24
Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9
Galena Park 21, Sharpstown 0
Houston Sterling 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 31
Houston Waltrip 54, Houston Northside 0
Huntsville 40, Montgomery Lake Creek 28
Katy Paetow 55, Fort Bend Hightower 7
Lewisville The Colony 44, Frisco Independence 32
Manvel 70, Fort Bend Kempner 14
Port Arthur Memorial 51, Baytown Lee 20
Rosenberg Terry 57, Houston Milby 0
SA Brackenridge 24, SA Edison 19
SA Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18
SA Wagner 35, Schertz Clemens 7
Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8
CLASS 4A
Dallas Lincoln 34, Dallas Roosevelt 12
Houston Wheatley 56, Houston Scarborough 0
CLASS 3A
Frankston 35, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Holliday 62, Nocona 14
CLASS 2A
Van Horn 73, Imperial Buena Vista 68
CLASS 1A
Follett 60, Darrouzett 0
Gilmer Union Hill 51, Campbell 6
Loraine 50, Olfen 0
O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Turkey Valley 70, Happy 68
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 59, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
SA Town East Christian 66, CC Annapolis 33
OTHER
EP Pebble Hills 57, EP Americas 20
FW Benbrook 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Jersey Village 55, Houston Spring Woods 3
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 91, Amarillo San Jacinto 56
Wildorado 59, Silverton 58, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/