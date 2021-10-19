Texas legislators pass most — but not all — of Gov. Greg Abbott’s priority measures in final flurry of lawmaking

He did not mention the end of the current special session and the fate of his priorities at a speaking event with the Kingwood TEA Party in the Houston suburbs Monday night.

Asked if a fourth special session would be necessary, Abbott declined to say.

"Have a nice day, man," Abbott told a Texas Tribune reporter.

Maps

One of the biggest tasks for lawmakers during the special session was to redraw the state’s political maps based on the latest census data.

Those numbers, which were delayed largely due to the pandemic, showed that people of color fueled 95% of the state’s population growth over the past decade. However, the negotiated maps for Congress, the House, the Senate and the State Board of Education did not add new districts where eligible voters of color would be the majority.

Instead, the new maps — which could change due to legal challenges that are already underway — are focused on solidifying the GOP’s stronghold across the state and protecting incumbents.