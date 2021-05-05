Texas Legislature advances bills to shield oil and gas from climate initiatives

At least a dozen similar bills have been filed in states including Kansas, Minnesota and Ohio. In Texas, however, House Bill 17 has been pushed as a response to the power outages caused by the February winter storm and resulting power crisis. The bill would prevent cities or municipalities from “discriminating” against natural gas by barring them from restricting the use of a utility provider.

Abbott is likely to sign the bill to prohibit bans on gas having announced his support for legislation that prohibits counties from restricting use of natural gas appliances while visiting Midland in January.

Senate Bill 13 also has the support of top Republican leaders in the state. In February, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said legislation to prohibit the state from doing business with firms that “boycott” oil and gas companies was a priority and would “pass easily,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.

House Democrats who voted no on SB 13 called the bill anti-free speech, and argued that Texas should pursue legislation that rewards industries important to Texas, rather than punishing others.