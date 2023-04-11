Marijuana use

Texans who suffer from chronic pain and potentially other debilitating conditions would be able to access the state’s medical marijuana program under a bill advanced by the Texas House on Tuesday.

The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by House Public Health chair Stephanie Klick, is an expansion on the state’s 2015 “Compassionate Use” law — which has, in a number of legislative changes since it was created, allowed a growing number of patients in Texas to legally use cannabis to treat debilitating symptoms of conditions such as epilepsy, autism, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

House Bill 1805 passed the chamber Tuesday on a preliminary vote of 121-23 and is expected to get final approval on Wednesday before heading to a Senate committee

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe 10 milligram doses of cannabis for chronic pain cases that might normally call for an opioid pain management prescription. Some conditions that could cause such pain would include Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

The bill also authorizes the Texas Department of State Health Services to further expand the list of conditions that it could be used for in the future, without needing to change state law anymore.

Klick’s bill also changes the way the legal level of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the active psychoactive agent in cannabis — is measured, from a concentration to a set volume of 10 milligrams per dose, which supporters say allows it to be delivered more efficiently and in a wider variety of ways. The THC found in cannabis has been found by some patients and doctors to be effective against pain, depression, anxiety, appetite problems and nausea.

Fentanyl strips

In an effort to combat a rising number of opioid overdose deaths in the state, the Texas House on Tuesday passed a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips, which warn people if a drug they are about to take contains traces of the deadly synthetic opioid.

The House voted 143-2 to approve House Bill 362 by Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress. The bill will now head to the Senate.

“Overdose deaths continue to skyrocket as fentanyl floods across our southern border, and we need a way to combat the crisis,” Oliverson said on the floor of the House on Monday. “Decriminalizing test strips is one way to do that.”

The bill would take fentanyl test strips off the state’s “drug paraphernalia” list, meaning it would no longer be a crime to carry strips that would test for fentanyl or other fentanyl derivatives. Supporters of the bill say that would prevent overdose deaths by giving people a tool to know if a drug they are about to take has been mixed with fentanyl.

Calls to resign

Two state lawmakers have called for the resignation of Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, after The Texas Tribune reported that he is being investigated following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a Capitol intern.

“The past few days in the Texas House, screams of everything that’s wrong with a small segment of its elected officials. Unfortunately calling the behavior of [Slaton] ‘inappropriate’ is a gross understatement,” state Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “He needs to resign.”

The resignation calls have come as Slaton has remained silent about the allegations beyond an initial statement from his lawyer decrying unspecified "outrageous claims." His usual political allies have also stayed quiet about the situation.

Toth, a staunch social conservative usually ideologically aligned with Slaton, is the second lawmaker to call for Slaton’s resignation. On Friday — before the allegations against Slaton were public — state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, also condemned Slaton on Twitter without naming him.

“I am absolutely furious at a [R]epublican whom I believe to be a sexual predator,” Cain wrote on social media. “I’ve never been so ticked off at another legislator.”

Operation Lone Star

Families of Texas National Guard troops who die on duty during Operation Lone Star would receive a $500,000 death benefit if a bill approved by the Texas House on Tuesday becomes law.

The bill would also retroactively plug a hole exposed by Gov. Greg Abbott’s two-year-long border security mission, which has left the thousands of National Guard troops he sent to the Mexican border without the same protections as other law enforcement officers serving on the mission.

If Department of Public Safety troopers or Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens die on duty during Operation Lone Star, their beneficiaries are guaranteed a lump sum of $500,000 in death benefits. But National Guard troops, who stand shoulder to shoulder with those law enforcement officers on the mission, are not guaranteed the same benefits. That’s because they have been activated on state orders, which — unlike federal orders — are paid by the state and do not include benefits such as free health care, G.I. bill benefits and help for survivors in case of on-duty deaths.

Prison AC

The Texas House last week committed to spend $545 million to install air conditioning in many of the state’s dangerously hot prisons.

It’s a historic win for prison rights’ advocates, who have long fought to cool prisons in a state where the relentless Texas heat has baked prisoners to death, likely contributed to severe staff shortages and cost taxpayers millions of dollars in wrongful death and civil rights lawsuits. More than two-thirds of Texas’ 100 prisons don’t have air conditioning in most living areas, forcing thousands of prison officers and tens of thousands of prisoners to work and live in stifling temperatures.

But getting the funds included in the final House budget proposal is only half the battle. On the other side of the state Capitol, the more conservative Senate has not set aside any money to install prison air conditioning from the staggering $32.7 billion in extra funds the Legislature has to work with this year.

Time-change proposal

The Texas House has taken sides in one of America’s most polarizing debates — whether to continue changing clocks twice a year, ditch daylight saving time altogether or stick with later daylight permanently.

The representatives’ overwhelming verdict: Stay on daylight saving time moving forward.

The chamber voted 136-5 on Tuesday to give initial approval to House Bill 1422, from Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe.

The idea is far from becoming reality. Once the bill gets a final House vote, it still has to clear the Senate. And even if signed to law by Gov. Greg Abbott, the measure would still require an OK from Congress.

Federal law lets states exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time — meaning they remain on standard time year-round — if they pass state laws doing so. But states do not have the power to permanently observe daylight saving time, like the Texas House wants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That’s the federal agency that oversees the country’s time zones and uniform observance of daylight saving time.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and “most of Arizona” do not observe daylight saving time, according to the transportation department.

— The Texas Tribune