Texas Senate approves map cementing GOP dominance in upper chamber

The Texas Senate has approved a new political map for its own members that would entrench Republican dominance in the chamber for the next 10 years, even as Democrats argued the changes do not reflect the interests of people of color in the state who have fueled Texas' growth over the last decade.

The proposal, put forth by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, was approved late Monday by a vote of 20-11 and would draw safe districts for GOP incumbents who were facing competitive races as their districts diversified in recent years and started voting for more Democrats.

Sixteen Republican incumbents would be drawn into safe districts for reelection, while two Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in last year's presidential race.

At the same time, Huffman's proposal added no additional districts where people of color would represent a majority of the district's eligible voters, even as Black, Hispanic and Asian Texans drove 95% of the state's growth since the last census. Hispanics, in particular, were responsible for half of the increase of nearly 4 million people in the state's population and now nearly match the number of white Texans in the state.