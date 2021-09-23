Texas-Texas Tech pivotal matchup

AUSTIN — The first Big 12 game of the season for Texas and Texas Tech already feels like a pivotal moment for both head coaches.

First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was brought in from Nick Saban's staff at Alabama with a $34 million guaranteed contract and a promise to elevate the program back to the Big 12 power. His first national game two weeks ago was a disaster, a 40-21 drubbing by Arkansas that wasn't as close as the final score.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is in his third season and the Red Raiders' 3-0 start is promising after 4-8 and 4-6 finishes the last two years.

Both coaches need to launch into the Big 12 in 2021 in a big way on Saturday. Texas (2-1) hasn't won the Big 12 since 2009.

“I wasn't here the last decade, you know?” Sarkisian said. “I pay attention to what has happened, but the reality is I try to be where my feet are. Now my feet are here at Texas ... We're not here to make up for the past. We're here to do the best job that we can do this season."

Sarkisian knows the Longhorns didn't impress anyone who watched the loss at Arkansas that dropped them from No. 15 to unranked. And Saturday starts the Longhorns' first trip around the Big 12 since the announcement the school will move to the Southeastern Conference in the future.