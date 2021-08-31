The hard-fought Texas voting bill is poised to become law. Here's what it does.

ID for mail voting

The legislation further tightens rules for voting by mail by setting new ID requirements. Under SB 1, voters must provide their driver’s license number or, if they don’t have one, the last four digits of their Social Security number on applications for those ballots. They must also provide those numbers on the envelope used to return their completed ballot.

Those numbers must match the information contained in the individual’s voter record. The state currently uses a signature matching process to verify completed ballots.

Texas generally has strict rules outlining who can receive a paper ballot that can be filled out at home and returned in the mail or dropped off in person on Election Day. The option is limited to voters who are 65 and older, will be out of the county during the election, are confined in jail but otherwise still eligible or cite a disability or illness that keeps them from voting in person without needing help or without the risk of injuring their health.

Correcting mail ballots