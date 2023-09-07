Auditions for "White Christmas" will be held from 2 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Performers should be prepared to sing a song from the Golden Age of Broadway era, for example, works by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, or Lerner and Loewe; learn a small dance combination; and expect cold readings from the script.

Ages 16 and older are allowed to audition. To sign up, go to bit.ly/ WCTWCAuditions.

