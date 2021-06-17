TOBIAS
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of University High School quarterback Tydreun Felder, a death Waco po…
The Oak Lodge Motor Inn at the edge of downtown Waco will be demolished to make way for new condos and retail space, but only after current re…
Eating bologna sandwiches and Cheetos, Brian Colwick and Mary Thompson, both in their 60s, pondered news their home will get leveled. Not that…
Bellmead Police arrested a 43-year-old Waco man Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he sexually abused her in November at a Bellmead hot…
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after they said a 16-year-old boy acknowledged he was in a sexual relations…
Waco police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a shooting Monday night at the Dewey Community Center that injured two people, according to an arr…
With COVID-19 restrictions fading fast, restaurants and retailers apparently are making money hand over fist, as the saying goes. The number o…
A man bit Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt as he was fighting with officers, before they used a stun gun and arrested him Wednesday mo…
When former Midway coach Jeff Hulme was hired by Mansfield Legacy earlier this month, the news got the full attention of at least one Central …
A board of downtown leaders is hoping a two-month trial of a pop-up plaza, a walkway and wayfinding signs will lead tourists to more local bus…