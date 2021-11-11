Related to this story

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...