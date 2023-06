The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.

BOSQUEVILLE HIGH

Valedictorian • Sadie Bawduniak

Parents: John and Lindsay Bawduniak

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and study construction science.

Achievements: National Honor Society; PALs; Waco Symphony Orchestra Belles and Brass; training for pilot’s license.

Salutatorian • Allison Schneider

Parents: Trey and Cathy Schneider

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in psychology.

Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship finalist; participated in PALs, FCA, FCCLA and National Honor Society.

LA VEGA HIGH

Valedictorian • Victoria Ledesma-Amaro

Parents: Maria Amaro and Raul Montelongo

Plans: Attend Texas State and major in speech pathology/communication disorders.

Achievements: Graduated from MCC with highest honors; NHS; AVID; band (4 years); class president and student government.

Salutatorian • Alejandra Gonzalez

Parents: Attend MCC, then transfer to Temple College ultrasound program.

Achievements: Earned Certified Nursing Assistant credential; graduated from MCC with highest honors; NHS; AVID; soccer (academic all-state, all-district).

LORENA HIGH

Valedictorian • Kassidy Robinson

Parents: Hon. Shad Robinson and Brooke Robinson

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in nutrition on pre-med track.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; NHS officer, PALs; UIL Scholar award; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship; kids’ ministry volunteer.

Salutatorian • Marissa Zechmann

Parents: Robyn and Bernd Zechmann

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in environmental studies.

Achievements: U.S. President's Award for Academic Excellence; Lorena Legacy Drill Team captain; UIL Scholar award; NHS; BU Distinction Award.

MART HIGH

Valedictorian • Wesley Carroll

Parents: Lisa Carroll and Rusty Carroll

Plans: Attend Texas A&M to study medicine and biology.

Achievements: NHS vice president; UIL regional finalist in accounting; 1st team all-state (football and baseball); academic all-state football; Texas A&M Regents’ Scholarship.

Salutatorian • Caiden Arnett

Parents: Ashley Arnett and Chris Arnett

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State, major in criminal justice and become a lawyer, start own business.

Achievements: THSCA academic all-state football team (Super Elite); academic blanket; NHS; UIL academics; band; 1st team all-district football.

McGREGOR HIGH

Valedictorian • Kaylee George

Parents: Keith and Kimberlee George

Plans: Attend Tarleton State and major in biomedical science, attend medical school.

Achievements: International Science and Engineering Fair; Bryce C. Brown Most Promising Young Scientist Award; state science fair and Solo & Ensemble (both 4 years); 4-H president.

Salutatorian • Cori Taylor

Parents: Chris Taylor and Sohyun Taylor

Plans: Attend Baylor University and study electrical and computer engineering.

Achievements: UIL state qualifier in number sense; state Solo & Ensemble; head drum major; cross country team captain, NHS; student council.

MIDWAY HIGH

Valedictorian • Thomas Warkentine

Parents: Brian and Angie Warkentine

Plans: Attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study chemical engineering.

Achievements: National Merit Finalist, National Hispanic Scholar; Congressional Award (silver); NASA HS Aerospace Scholar; AP Scholar with Distinction.

Salutatorian • Hunter Shi

Parents: Holly and Hugo Shi

Plans: Attend Vanderbilt University and study biomedical engineering.

Achievements: National Merit Finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; founded MHS Foodies and MHS Diversity Council; violinist (TMEA All-Region, WSYO); Spirit of Midway Award.

MOODY HIGH

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Valedictorian • Kaitlyn Tate

Parents: Brandon and Michelle Tate

Plans: Attend MCC, then transfer to Texas Tech, studying music or theater with minor in piano.

Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; basketball, volleyball, softball and cheer.

Salutatorian • Iker Pelaez

Parents: Ulises and Lina Pelaez

Plans: Attend MCC and get business degree, possibly minoring in art.

Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; TCAF state art contest (2nd, 3rd finishes); played football and baseball.

RAPOPORT ACADEMY MEYER HIGH

Valedictorian • Sierra Veracruz

Parents: Angelica Veracruz and Steve Veracruz

Plans: Attend University of North Texas and major in entrepreneurial and enterprise management.

Achievements: Received associate's degree from McLennan Community College; Rapoport Core Value Award; National Honor Society.

Salutatorian • Haven Rounke

Parents: Jason Rounke and Katie Rounke

Plans: Attend Baylor University to study theater technology.

Achievements: 4 VASE medals; winner at Art on Elm; Phi Theta Kappa honor society; Baylor annual merit-based scholarship.

RIESEL HIGH

Valedictorian • Grady Wilson

Parents: Clint and Krystal Wilson

Plans: Attend Texas Tech to double-major in human science and nursing, aspiring to Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Achievements: Associate's degree with high honors from MCC; academic all-state football and golf (Elite team); Lone Star FFA Degree.

Salutatorian • Emma Howard

Parents: Shane and Tonya Howard

Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree in business, then transfer to 4-year school.

Achievements: UIL One-Act Play (all-star cast and 2 honorable mentions); wrote and co-directed play; NHS president; school mascot (6 years).