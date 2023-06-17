The Tribune-Herald presents the third and final installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.

PREMIER HIGH

Valedictorian • Becca Weaver

Parents: Drs. Joel and Sally Weaver

Plans: Attend Baylor University to study business, majoring in sports strategy and sales.

Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship award nominee; Spanish Club; water polo; mission trip to Guatemala.

Salutatorian • Kamarion West

Plans: Attend McLennan Community College.

Editor's note: No other information was provided.

RIESEL HIGH

Valedictorian • Grady Wilson

Parents: Clint and Krystal Wilson

Plans: Attend Texas Tech to double-major in human science and nursing, aspiring to Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Achievements: Associate's degree with high honors from MCC; academic all-state football and golf (Elite team); Lone Star FFA Degree.

Salutatorian • Emma Howard

Parents: Shane and Tonya Howard

Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree in business, then transfer to 4-year school.

Achievements: UIL One-Act Play (all-star cast and 2 honorable mentions); wrote and co-directed play; NHS president; school mascot (6 years).

ROBINSON HIGH

Valedictorian • Kennon McNew

Parents: Ross and Tammy McNew

Plans: Attend University of Texas and major in sports management.

Achievements: Golf (regional qualifier, academic all-state); UIL current events, social studies (regionals); senior class president; FFA Farm and Agribusiness state qualifier.

Salutatorian • Ian Fitting

Parents: Hans and Angie Fitting

Plans: Attend MCC, then Baylor and major in marketing.

Achievements: MCC Presidential Scholarship; FFA Farm and Agribusiness state qualifier; UIL literary criticism (district qualifier, 4 years); NHS and class VP; prom king; student council.

UNIVERSITY HIGH

Valedictorian • Vania Gonzalez

Parents: Sergio Gonzalez and Maria Vargas

Plans: Attend Rice University to study psychology and medical humanities on pre-med track.

Achievements: College Board National Hispanic Scholar; associate degree from MCC with high honors; Rice Investment scholarship; yearbook; AVID; secretary for art club, student council, NHS.

Salutatorian • Tirza Ralls

Parents: Liliana and Skip Ralls

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in forensic investigation and bilingual education.

Achievements: Associate degree from MCC with high honors; Aggieland Bound Scholarship, CTE certification; Upward Bound; YES! Expo; AVID; art club; National Honor Society.

VALLEY MILLS HIGH

Valedictorian • Jose (Jojo) Valdez

Parents: Maria Valdez and Orlando Valdez

Plans: Attend University of North Texas and major in computer science, minoring in music.

Achievements: ATSSB all-state band (2 years); state Solo & Ensemble (3 years); UIL state meet (CX debate, computer applications) and district champion (computer science and applications, calculator); student council president.

Salutatorian • Jessica Aleman

Parents: Miguel Aleman and Sandra Aleman

Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree, then transfer to earn forensic science degree, becoming a forensic pathologist.

Achievements: MCC Presidential Scholarship; 2023 state powerlifting champion (state meet 4 years); Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship nominee; officer for student council, NHS, Interact Club.

VALOR PREPARATORY

Valedictorian • Luke Hanysak

Parents: Kim and Bryan Hanysak

Plans: Attending Baylor University as Hankamer Scholar to study business while also on pre-med track.

Achievements: House of Ausardia leader; BU Distinction award; played basketball with Texas Wind; enjoys music, art, sports and chess.

Salutatorian • Will Stimson

Parents: Stephen and Jamie Stimson

Plans: Attend Baylor University and study theater performance.

Achievements: House of Kiasi leader; attended Atlantic Acting School at NYU; active in theater productions at Valor; enjoys mountain biking and music.

WACO HIGH

Valedictorian • James (Benja) Burnias

Parents: Joel Burnias and Dr. Sarah Ryan

Plans: Attend U.S. Air Force Academy and serve as a commissioned officer.

Achievements: National His-panic Scholar; National History Day group finalist; 1st place UIL editorial writing, impromptu speaking, oral reading; debate; mock trial; soccer; cross country.

Salutatorian • Kayla Yae-Sul Cho

Parents: Roy Cho and Sandy Kim

Plans: Attend University of Texas and major in biology, becoming a surgeon.

Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction; cellist (TMEA All-Region, state Solo & Ensemble); Waco Youth Council's Mental Health Group chair; NHS, student council VP; Texas Excellence Scholarship.

WEST HIGH

Valedictorian • Julia Kazda

Parents: Gary and Carrie Kazda

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in biology, becoming neurology physician's assistant.

Achievements: Volleyball (academic all-state); track & field (state 4x200); state UIL Congress debate; UIL academics regionals; student of year in math, biology, Spanish; band; OAP; lead in "Grease."

Salutatorian • Hannah Leigh Ann Vicars

Parents: David Vicars and Robyn Vicars

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in theater, with career as educator or in Christian film industry.

Achievements: Thespian of The Year; One-Act Play (bi-district all-star and best performer, hon. mention area all-star); president of Key Club, student council, theater club; UIL academics regionals.

LIVE OAK CLASSICAL

Valedictorian • Grace Doolittle

Parents: Cameron and Carolyn Doolittle

Plans: Attend Rice University and major in business, pursing career in consulting or entrepreneurship.

Achievements: National Spanish Exam (gold medal); House of Augustine prefect, herald; One-Act Play all-star cast; theater; choir; student ambassador.

VANGUARD COLLEGE PREPARATORY

Academic Excellence • Dahbin Shim

Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Jaeho and Jahyun Shim

Plans: Attend Baylor University and study engineering.