The Tribune-Herald presents the third and final installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.
PREMIER HIGH
Valedictorian • Becca Weaver
Parents: Drs. Joel and Sally Weaver
Plans: Attend Baylor University to study business, majoring in sports strategy and sales.
Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship award nominee; Spanish Club; water polo; mission trip to Guatemala.
Salutatorian • Kamarion West
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College.
Editor's note: No other information was provided.
RIESEL HIGH
Valedictorian • Grady Wilson
Parents: Clint and Krystal Wilson
Plans: Attend Texas Tech to double-major in human science and nursing, aspiring to Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Achievements: Associate's degree with high honors from MCC; academic all-state football and golf (Elite team); Lone Star FFA Degree.
Salutatorian • Emma Howard
Parents: Shane and Tonya Howard
Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree in business, then transfer to 4-year school.
Achievements: UIL One-Act Play (all-star cast and 2 honorable mentions); wrote and co-directed play; NHS president; school mascot (6 years).
ROBINSON HIGH
Valedictorian • Kennon McNew
Parents: Ross and Tammy McNew
Plans: Attend University of Texas and major in sports management.
Achievements: Golf (regional qualifier, academic all-state); UIL current events, social studies (regionals); senior class president; FFA Farm and Agribusiness state qualifier.
Salutatorian • Ian Fitting
Parents: Hans and Angie Fitting
Plans: Attend MCC, then Baylor and major in marketing.
Achievements: MCC Presidential Scholarship; FFA Farm and Agribusiness state qualifier; UIL literary criticism (district qualifier, 4 years); NHS and class VP; prom king; student council.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Valedictorian • Vania Gonzalez
Parents: Sergio Gonzalez and Maria Vargas
Plans: Attend Rice University to study psychology and medical humanities on pre-med track.
Achievements: College Board National Hispanic Scholar; associate degree from MCC with high honors; Rice Investment scholarship; yearbook; AVID; secretary for art club, student council, NHS.
Salutatorian • Tirza Ralls
Parents: Liliana and Skip Ralls
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in forensic investigation and bilingual education.
Achievements: Associate degree from MCC with high honors; Aggieland Bound Scholarship, CTE certification; Upward Bound; YES! Expo; AVID; art club; National Honor Society.
VALLEY MILLS HIGH
Valedictorian • Jose (Jojo) Valdez
Parents: Maria Valdez and Orlando Valdez
Plans: Attend University of North Texas and major in computer science, minoring in music.
Achievements: ATSSB all-state band (2 years); state Solo & Ensemble (3 years); UIL state meet (CX debate, computer applications) and district champion (computer science and applications, calculator); student council president.
Salutatorian • Jessica Aleman
Parents: Miguel Aleman and Sandra Aleman
Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree, then transfer to earn forensic science degree, becoming a forensic pathologist.
Achievements: MCC Presidential Scholarship; 2023 state powerlifting champion (state meet 4 years); Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship nominee; officer for student council, NHS, Interact Club.
VALOR PREPARATORY
Valedictorian • Luke Hanysak
Parents: Kim and Bryan Hanysak
Plans: Attending Baylor University as Hankamer Scholar to study business while also on pre-med track.
Achievements: House of Ausardia leader; BU Distinction award; played basketball with Texas Wind; enjoys music, art, sports and chess.
Salutatorian • Will Stimson
Parents: Stephen and Jamie Stimson
Plans: Attend Baylor University and study theater performance.
Achievements: House of Kiasi leader; attended Atlantic Acting School at NYU; active in theater productions at Valor; enjoys mountain biking and music.
WACO HIGH
Valedictorian • James (Benja) Burnias
Parents: Joel Burnias and Dr. Sarah Ryan
Plans: Attend U.S. Air Force Academy and serve as a commissioned officer.
Achievements: National His-panic Scholar; National History Day group finalist; 1st place UIL editorial writing, impromptu speaking, oral reading; debate; mock trial; soccer; cross country.
Salutatorian • Kayla Yae-Sul Cho
Parents: Roy Cho and Sandy Kim
Plans: Attend University of Texas and major in biology, becoming a surgeon.
Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction; cellist (TMEA All-Region, state Solo & Ensemble); Waco Youth Council's Mental Health Group chair; NHS, student council VP; Texas Excellence Scholarship.
WEST HIGH
Valedictorian • Julia Kazda
Parents: Gary and Carrie Kazda
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in biology, becoming neurology physician's assistant.
Achievements: Volleyball (academic all-state); track & field (state 4x200); state UIL Congress debate; UIL academics regionals; student of year in math, biology, Spanish; band; OAP; lead in "Grease."
Salutatorian • Hannah Leigh Ann Vicars
Parents: David Vicars and Robyn Vicars
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in theater, with career as educator or in Christian film industry.
Achievements: Thespian of The Year; One-Act Play (bi-district all-star and best performer, hon. mention area all-star); president of Key Club, student council, theater club; UIL academics regionals.
LIVE OAK CLASSICAL
Valedictorian • Grace Doolittle
Parents: Cameron and Carolyn Doolittle
Plans: Attend Rice University and major in business, pursing career in consulting or entrepreneurship.
Achievements: National Spanish Exam (gold medal); House of Augustine prefect, herald; One-Act Play all-star cast; theater; choir; student ambassador.
VANGUARD COLLEGE PREPARATORY
Academic Excellence • Dahbin Shim
Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Jaeho and Jahyun Shim
Plans: Attend Baylor University and study engineering.
Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; state VASE Gold Seal; National Latin Exam Magna Cum Laude; Mu Alpha Theta; TAPPS state golf; OAP lighting engineer.