The Texas Collection Centennial Speaker Series will presents "The Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later: The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath" from 6 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the May born Museum, The free event features a discussion on the legacy, impact, and documented aftermath of the May 11, 1953 Waco tornado, one of the deadliest in U.S. history and a turning point in the development of downtown Waco.