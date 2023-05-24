Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. June 3 at the Waco Tornado Memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. The event was rescheduled from May 13 because of inclement weather.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.