 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centex 25 for 2021
0 comments

Centex 25 for 2021

  • 0
Zach Hrbacek signing

Troy standout running back Zach Hrbacek (left), posing with Trojans head coach Ronnie Porter, is headed to Sam Houston State.

 Courtesy Ronnie Porter

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of 2021.

;Pos;Player;Ht;Wt;School;Status

1.;LB D’Marion Alexander 6-5;215 China Spring;Signed with Kansas

2.;LB Roddrell Freeman 6-0;205 Mart;Uncommitted

3.;DB Kavian Gaither 5-11;175 Connally;Signed with Sam Houston St.

4.;RB Zach Hrbacek 5-8;175 Troy;Signed with Sam Houston St.

5.;RB Jar’Quae Walton 5-9;175 La Vega;Signed with Abilene Christian

6.;RB Eli Cummings 5-9;180 Reicher;Signed with Idaho

7.;QB Tyler Webb 6-3;201 Connally;Signed with Idaho

8.;QB Ara Rauls 5-10;165 La Vega;Signed with Northwestern St.

9.;OL Robert Allen 6-3;300 La Vega;Signed with Texas Southern

10.;ATH Jordan Rogers 5-10;180 La Vega;Committed to Pittsburg (Kan.) St.

11.;OL Declan McCabe 6-4;225 Midway;Signed with Montana

12.;RB Emmanuel Abdallah 5-8;180 China Spring;Uncommitted

13.;DT Torii Pullen 6-0;255 Connally;Uncommitted

14.;RB Jarrell Wiley 5-10;187 Mexia;Signed with Incarnate Word

15.;CB Anthony Burns 5-11;170 La Vega;Signed with Northwestern St.

16.;WR A.J. McDuffy 5-11;175 Temple;Signed with Texas Southern

17.;WR Za'korien Spikes 5-11;160 Cameron Yoe;Uncommitted

18.;OL Cody Coffman 6-0;280 Connally;Signed with UMHB

19.;OL Thomas Bowman 6-2;285 Belton;Uncommitted

20. S Le’Marion Miller 6-2;215 Mexia;Uncommitted

21.;WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate 6-2;180 La Vega;Signed with Texas Southern

22.;OL Damion Brown 6-0;315 La Vega;Uncommitted

23.;QB Humberto Arizmendi 6-1;185 Temple;Uncommitted

24.;DB Javon Iglehart 6-1;185 La Vega;Uncommitted

25.;WR Zach Stewart 6-0;175 Midway;Uncommitted

— Compiled by Brice Cherry

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert