Centex 25 for 2021

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of 2021.
;Pos;Player;Ht;Wt;School;Status
1.;LB D’Marion Alexander 6-5;215 China Spring;Signed with Kansas
2.;LB Roddrell Freeman 6-0;205 Mart;Uncommitted
3.;DB Kavian Gaither 5-11;175 Connally;Signed with Sam Houston St.
4.;RB Zach Hrbacek 5-8;175 Troy;Signed with Sam Houston St.
5.;RB Jar’Quae Walton 5-9;175 La Vega;Signed with Abilene Christian
6.;RB Eli Cummings 5-9;180 Reicher;Signed with Idaho
7.;QB Tyler Webb 6-3;201 Connally;Signed with Idaho
8.;QB Ara Rauls 5-10;165 La Vega;Signed with Northwestern St.
9.;OL Robert Allen 6-3;300 La Vega;Signed with Texas Southern
10.;ATH Jordan Rogers 5-10;180 La Vega;Committed to Pittsburg (Kan.) St.
11.;OL Declan McCabe 6-4;225 Midway;Signed with Montana
12.;RB Emmanuel Abdallah 5-8;180 China Spring;Uncommitted
13.;DT Torii Pullen 6-0;255 Connally;Uncommitted
14.;RB Jarrell Wiley 5-10;187 Mexia;Signed with Incarnate Word
15.;CB Anthony Burns 5-11;170 La Vega;Signed with Northwestern St.
16.;WR A.J. McDuffy 5-11;175 Temple;Signed with Texas Southern
17.;WR Za'korien Spikes 5-11;160 Cameron Yoe;Uncommitted
18.;OL Cody Coffman 6-0;280 Connally;Signed with UMHB
19.;OL Thomas Bowman 6-2;285 Belton;Uncommitted
20. S Le’Marion Miller 6-2;215 Mexia;Uncommitted
21.;WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate 6-2;180 La Vega;Signed with Texas Southern
22.;OL Damion Brown 6-0;315 La Vega;Uncommitted
23.;QB Humberto Arizmendi 6-1;185 Temple;Uncommitted
24.;DB Javon Iglehart 6-1;185 La Vega;Uncommitted
25.;WR Zach Stewart 6-0;175 Midway;Uncommitted
— Compiled by Brice Cherry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!