Midway football to take on Austin Westlake in season opener

Midway announced on Sunday that it will host Austin Westlake to open the football season on Oct. 2 at Panther Stadium.
Midway football coach Jeff Hulme tweeted the news. Midway was scheduled to play Odessa Permian early in season. However, the safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many schools to cancel longer road trips.
“We will pick back up with Permian next season,” Hulme said in the announcement tweet.
Midway was not previously scheduled to play Westlake.
Seattle stops 15-game Houston skid, 7-6
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Lewis and Shed Long Jr. each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who had dropped their last 15 games against Houston.
Dan Altavilla (1-0) got the win. Taylor Williams yielded an RBI double to Michael Brantley before striking out Alex Bregman for his first career save.
Martín Maldonado drove in two runs for Houston. Chris Devenski (0-1) got the loss.
Red Sox pitcher awaits virus-related heart test
BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said he is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors recently discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his recent bout with COVID-19.
The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18.
He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week.
