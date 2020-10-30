Central Texas Scoreboard

Waco High;37
Midway;63;;
Belton;33
Bryan;34;;
Temple;38
Harker Heights;36;;
Everman;42
University;13;;
La Vega;51
Alvarado;0;;
Brownwood;
La Vega;Mon.;;
Hillsboro;28
Godley;55;;
Bullard;13
Mexia;35;;
Connally;(OT) 46
China Spring;45;;
Robinson;0
Salado;66;;
Jarrell;28
Gatesville;35;;
Dallas A+ Academy;0
West;58;;
Maypearl;47
Whitney;20;;
Fairfield;7
Groesbeck;29;;
Kemp;
Fairfield;ccd.;;
Eustace;20
Teague;60;;
Cameron Yoe;16
McGregor;24;;
Caldwell;14
Lorena;48;;
Rockdale;46
Troy;38;;
Riesel;25
Florence;15;;
Franklin;47
Clifton;0;;
Bosqueville;57
Tolar;35;;
Rio Vista;30
Hamilton;19;;
Axtell;24
Marlin;62;;
Dawson;14
Italy;28;;
Holland;50
Bruceville-Eddy;13;;
Moody;0
Thrall;41;;
Santo;75
Meridian;25;;
Bremond;6 p.m.
Mart;Sat.;;
Chilton;6 p.m.
Hubbard;Sat.;;
Wortham;0
Mart;63;;
Chilton;20
Bremond;48;;
Hubbard;26
Frost;15;;
Llano;
Bishop Reicher;late;;
Arlington Pantego;
Bishop Reicher;ccd.;;
Texas Wind;7 p.m.
Cedar Hill DasCHE;Sat.;;
Milford;0
Blum;48;;
Bynum;0
Covington;61;;
Abbott;51
Aquilla;6;;
Mullin;22
Penelope;70;;
Penelope;
Gholson;ccd.;;
Jonesboro;56
Lometa;12;;
Zephyr;15
Evant;62;;
Morgan;58
Walnut Springs;6;;
Buckholts;32
Oglesby;82;;
Rockwall Heritage;
Live Oak;ccd.;;
Vanguard;
Red Oak Ovilla;late;;
Vanguard;
Austin Royals;58;;
Eagle Christian;6
Crowley Nazarene;14
Parkview Christian;64;;
Lantana Harvest Chr.;54
Methodist Home;45;;
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!