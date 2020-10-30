 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Texas Scoreboard
0 comments

Central Texas Scoreboard

  • 0

Waco High;37

Midway;63;;

Belton;33

Bryan;34;;

Temple;38

Harker Heights;36;;

Everman;42

University;13;;

La Vega;51

Alvarado;0;;

Brownwood;

La Vega;Mon.;;

Hillsboro;28

Godley;55;;

Bullard;13

Mexia;35;;

Connally;(OT) 46

China Spring;45;;

Robinson;0

Salado;66;;

Jarrell;28

Gatesville;35;;

Dallas A+ Academy;0

West;58;;

Maypearl;47

Whitney;20;;

Fairfield;7

Groesbeck;29;;

Kemp;

Fairfield;ccd.;;

Eustace;20

Teague;60;;

Cameron Yoe;16

McGregor;24;;

Caldwell;14

Lorena;48;;

Rockdale;46

Troy;38;;

Riesel;25

Florence;15;;

Franklin;47

Clifton;0;;

Bosqueville;57

Tolar;35;;

Rio Vista;30

Hamilton;19;;

Axtell;24

Marlin;62;;

Dawson;14

Italy;28;;

Holland;50

Bruceville-Eddy;13;;

Moody;0

Thrall;41;;

Santo;75

Meridian;25;;

Bremond;6 p.m.

Mart;Sat.;;

Chilton;6 p.m.

Hubbard;Sat.;;

Wortham;0

Mart;63;;

Chilton;20

Bremond;48;;

Hubbard;26

Frost;15;;

Llano;

Bishop Reicher;late;;

Arlington Pantego;

Bishop Reicher;ccd.;;

Texas Wind;7 p.m.

Cedar Hill DasCHE;Sat.;;

Milford;0

Blum;48;;

Bynum;0

Covington;61;;

Abbott;51

Aquilla;6;;

Mullin;22

Penelope;70;;

Penelope;

Gholson;ccd.;;

Jonesboro;56

Lometa;12;;

Zephyr;15

Evant;62;;

Morgan;58

Walnut Springs;6;;

Buckholts;32

Oglesby;82;;

Rockwall Heritage;

Live Oak;ccd.;;

Vanguard;

Red Oak Ovilla;late;;

Vanguard;

Austin Royals;58;;

Eagle Christian;6

Crowley Nazarene;14

Parkview Christian;64;;

Lantana Harvest Chr.;54

Methodist Home;45;;

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert