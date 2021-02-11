Funerals as farce: 'Buried by the Bernards' on Netflix

The notion of a reality show as a sitcom is about as old as this century, dating back to "The Osbournes," at least. So entrenched is the genre, one begins to wonder whether its "stars" were cast as types or have grown into their roles. Do the Teutuls or "Real Housewives" even know who they are anymore? And does that really matter?

This brings us to "Buried by the Bernards," streaming today on Netflix, a farcical family business reality show set in a field where solemn professionalism holds sway. But "Buried" isn't only a reality show, it's a series inspired by that most garish of subgenres — local, seemingly homemade, TV advertising.

Some years back, the Bernard family's Memphis-based funeral parlor raised eyebrows with a commercial featuring a "client" popping up in his coffin, raised from eternal repose by the Bernards' "low, low prices." With the business set in a former bank, the family also offered a drive-thru memorial service, mentioned in the first episode.

As expected, nearly every character is over-the-top. Ryan is the titular boss, complete with "art" that he believes makes him look "presidential." Not unlike Tony Soprano, he's bedeviled by his daughters and his mother, Debbie, an imposing matriarch with opinions on everything.