Funerals as farce: 'Buried by the Bernards' on Netflix

The notion of a reality show as a sitcom is about as old as this century, dating back to "The Osbournes," at least. So entrenched is the genre, one begins to wonder whether its "stars" were cast as types or have grown into their roles. Do the Teutuls or "Real Housewives" even know who they are anymore? And does that really matter?
This brings us to "Buried by the Bernards," streaming today on Netflix, a farcical family business reality show set in a field where solemn professionalism holds sway. But "Buried" isn't only a reality show, it's a series inspired by that most garish of subgenres — local, seemingly homemade, TV advertising.
Some years back, the Bernard family's Memphis-based funeral parlor raised eyebrows with a commercial featuring a "client" popping up in his coffin, raised from eternal repose by the Bernards' "low, low prices." With the business set in a former bank, the family also offered a drive-thru memorial service, mentioned in the first episode.
As expected, nearly every character is over-the-top. Ryan is the titular boss, complete with "art" that he believes makes him look "presidential." Not unlike Tony Soprano, he's bedeviled by his daughters and his mother, Debbie, an imposing matriarch with opinions on everything.
Ryan wants his two girls to inherit the business one day, but they are prone to eye-rolling and recoil from some of the parlor's more ghoulish details. Lucky for Ryan, Kevin is around, a motor-mouthed jack of all funereal trades.
Debbie and Kevin speak in a patois that may take some getting used to, but I have a feeling that "Buried by the Bernards" may inspire more than its share of comedy catchphrases.
It may also inspire some heated pushback from those who don't like its clownish stereotyping and those who see funerals and mortuary science as no laughing matter. But such criticism is already baked into Netflix's publicity budget.
- Netflix streams the 2021 teen romance "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," not to be confused with its inspiration "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" from 2020, itself a sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" from 2018.
All three films are based on young adult novels by Jenny Han, who is also well known for a trilogy of books called "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which, in my humble opinion, only sounds like a book Lisa might be reading on an episode of "The Simpsons."
- The documentary series "Hip Hop Uncovered" (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA) interviews seemingly hundreds of artists, producers and personalities linked to an enduring musical genre.
The opening installment puts the accent on the intersection of the music and "the street," a nod to larger-than-life legends whose resumes include the murder, drug-dealing and street gang violence associated with the music's essence.
Other highlights
- Red, rough and sore on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- A hospice nurse and religious zealot becomes obsessed with saving the soul of a dying dancer in her care in the 2019 British psychological thriller "Saint Maud" (7 p.m., Epix).
- Despite critical acclaim, the 2006 cartoon "Flushed Away" (7:20 p.m., HBO Family), set in the world of toilets and sewer rats, failed to catch on with American filmgoers.
- A time traveler from 1903 discovers that his mansion has become a public attraction and falls for a fetching tour guide in the 2020 romantic fantasy "A Timeless Christmas" (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse star in the 1957 adaptation of the Broadway musical "Silk Stockings" (2:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G), itself a remake of "Ninotchka." Astaire's final movie musical, it featured a tacked-on swan song "The Ritz Roll and Rock," a painful spoof of the Elvis-inspired youth culture that was then eclipsing the music that had animated "Top Hat" and "Shall We Dance."
Series notes
Something catching infects the embassy staff on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Self-cleaning sheets on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... "Go-Big Show" (7 p.m. CW, r, TV-PG).
A wounded man vanishes on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) ... Illusionists audition on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG)
LATE NIGHT
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kenan Thompson, Lana Condor and Fireboy DML on "The Tonight Show" (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... David Duchovny, Elizabeth Olsen, Wright Thompson and Matt Cameron visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Anthony Mackie and Machine Gun Kelly are booked on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (11:35 p.m., CBS, r).