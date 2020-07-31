Tune in Tonight for Aug. 1

Ovation begins streaming the Australian thriller “The Code” (6 p.m., TV-14), starring Lucy Lawless (“Xena, Warrior Princess”) as a schoolteacher who uses her phone to record a car accident that may reveal evidence that threatens to topple the country’s political establishment.
In addition to its place on the cable dial, Ovation offers the Ovation Now app, offering streaming content from the channel that can be accessed online or on streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. It’s easy to forget that cable networks including A&E (Arts and Entertainment) and Bravo once offered viewers a chance to watch ballet or hear classical music. Ovation remains the only cable channel dedicated to arts programming.
Lawless can also be seen in the Australian detective series “My Life Is Murder,” streaming on Acorn.
- The absence of an actual Comic-Con gathering inspires alternatives. “SyFy Wire After Dark” (10 p.m., SyFy, TV-14) celebrates pop culture including comic book series, superheroes and other corners of “nerdom” that have blossomed into billion-dollar businesses.
Speaking of dollars, “Wire” will invite viewers to use something called NBCUniversal Checkout, which allows (and encourages) viewers to purchase items under discussion. Who needs ads when the show itself is a catalog!
- Streaming on Saturday, Crackle presents the documentary “Anything Is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story.” The film follows the NBA’s Toronto Raptors power forward as he returns to his native Congo after a championship season. “Possible” juxtaposes his life as an athlete with his troubled youth that saw his mother die and father jailed as a political prisoner. We also meet his very first coach and the children he has supported with a scholarship program.
Other highlights
- Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- NHL Hockey (7 p.m., NBC).
- The documentary series “Earthflight” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) follows majestic migratory fowl.
- NBA Basketball (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
- A flight attendant’s dream boyfriend turns into a nightmare in the 2020 shocker “Sleeping With Danger” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A woman takes a second look at an old suitor in the 2020 romance “Romance in the Air” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Shaun takes on a patient with a mystery ailment on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM continues its “Summer Under the Stars” tradition of devoting every day in August to a single star. Barbara Stanwyck plays a dance girl who enchants an intellectual (Gary Cooper) and his brainy pals in the 1941 comedy “Ball of Fire” (7 p.m., TV-G), a movie with a passing resemblance to “The Big Bang Theory.”
