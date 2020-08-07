You have permission to edit this article.
Tune in Tonight for Aug. 8
Tune in Tonight for Aug. 8

Tune In

John Cena provides the voice for Robo on the new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” airing at 11 p.m. Saturday on Syfy.

 Invision — Chris Pizzello

Wrestler John Cena hosts “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” on Nickelodeon and “appears” in the adult cartoon comedy “Dallas & Robo” (11 p.m., Syfy, TV-MA). The eight-episode series originated on YouTube Premium and can also be streamed on Syfy on Demand.

Cena voices Robo, a cowboy hat-wearing robot who teams up with an intergalactic space truck driver named Dallas (Kat Dennings) as they scrounge for freelance assignments in the crustier corners of the universe. Dennings is best known for her co-starring role in the CBS comedy “Two Broke Girls” and appearances in two films in the “Thor” franchise.

Other highlights

  • The 2020 PGA Championship (3 p.m., CBS) continues into prime time.
  • NHL Hockey (7 p.m., NBC)
  • .
  • “Earthflight” (7 p.m., BBC America) follows migratory birds over Africa.
  • After a domestic terror attack, a man emerges as a hero, only to become a suspect in the 2019 true-life drama “Richard Jewell” (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Clint Eastwood
  • .
  • An interior decorator falls for a rugged pilot with a weakness for rescue dogs in the 2020 romance “Love on Harbor Island” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • Surgeons treat a young man who lost both arms in an accident on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
  • “Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) offers new insights into a well-covered case
  • .

Series notes

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

