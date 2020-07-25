Tune in Tonight for July 26
Tune in Tonight for July 26

Tune In

Actors Donald Glover (from left), Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich star in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,”part of a marathon from the sci-fi franchise being aired this weekend on TNT.

 Invision — Evan Agostini

TNT devotes the weekend to marathon helpings of movies from the “Star Wars” franchise, including the broadcast debut of the 2018 adventure “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (5 p.m., TV-14). In this saga, we meet Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) early in his career, working on the seedy side of the galaxy amid space criminals and smugglers. We also learn how he hooked up with his tall and hirsute Wookiee sidekick, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

Despite the usual bells, whistles, soaring score and the presence of “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, “Solo” was as close as a “Star Wars” movie ever got to being a box office failure. Earning a “mere” $393 million worldwide, it was described as a money-loser for its Disney overlords. Despite such “modest” earnings, it was generally well received by critics. Aggregator Rotten Tomatoes summed things up with the phrase “Flawed yet fun.”

  • If “Solo” represents the backstory of a mega franchise, the 2020 feature “Red Dwarf: The Promised Land” updates a space comedy from the 1980s and ‘90s. Streaming on BritBox, “Dwarf” always put the emphasis on the unglamorous aspects of space travel, focusing on the drudgery and nuts-and-bolts aspects of technology and bureaucracy, the surreal nature of interplanetary and interspecies interaction as well as the mind-bending potential of human isolation.
  • You can’t accuse the folks at Epix of not having a favorite time and place. Scant months after their two-part docuseries on the Laurel Canyon music scene of the 1960s and ‘70s, Epix presents “Helter Skelter: An American Myth” (9 p.m.).

The six-part docuseries revisits the Manson Family, a sordid fringe cult that has fascinated many since their participation in the bloody Tate/LaBianca murders of 1969. “Helter” promises never-before-seen interview footage with former Manson Family members as well as law enforcement officials on the scene at the time. While this series takes its name from Vincent Bugliosi’s 1974 best-selling account of the murder and trial, it promises to upend some long-held assumptions established by that very book.

  • Bugliosi’s book took its name from a Beatles song, interpreted by Manson as a call for chaos, violence and race war which was probably not what Paul McCartney had in mind.

Other highlights

  • Repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): gene therapy; child refugees get the “Sesame Street” treatment; a sightless piano prodigy wowing audiences.
  • The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves in MLB Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • On two helpings of “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” (TNT, TV-MA): a nurse holds evidence (8 p.m.), a press baron throws a party (9 p.m.).
  • Beth shares a secret on “Yellowstone” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
  • Perry’s courtroom debut does not go smoothly on “Perry Mason” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
  • Kevin balks at his birthday on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
  • Maggie risks all on “NOS4A2” (9 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
  • Greg awaits his appeal on “Outcry” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
  • DNA evidence links elements in the killer’s family tree on “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

Series notes

Dwayne Johnson hosts “The Titan Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Dispensations on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Henry Jr.’s big decision on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Jenny’s new job on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

Trafficking on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A look back on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Louise stands up for Gene on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... What a fool believes on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A female assassin stalks Europe on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

