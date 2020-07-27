Tune in Tonight for July 28
Tune in Tonight for July 28

TCM celebrates the life and career of comedian, writer and director Carl Reiner, who died on June 29. The film festival includes those Reiner directed, including the supernatural 1984 Lily Tomlin/Steve Martin comedy “All of Me” (9 p.m., TV-14).

Reiner’s career dates back to the birth of TV comedy, when he was both a writer and performer on NBC’s live 1950-’54 hit “Your Show of Shows,” starring Sid Caesar. That show’s story would shape both Reiner’s career and television’s development.

“Show” was a major success when TV was broadcast primarily on the coasts to urban areas. Its material was “urban” and sardonic, and its writing staff largely New Yorkers with names including Woody Allen, Mel Brooks and Neil Simon. As television expanded to the rest of the country, “Your Show of Shows” was seen as “too ethnic” to “play in Peoria,” as they used to say.

A decade later, Reiner pitched a show about his experience with Sid Caesar, a sitcom about a comedy writer working for a tyrannical star, as well as his family life. CBS wasn’t sure audiences would watch “ethnic” Carl Reiner, so it was recast and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was born, featuring Reiner as the egomaniac Alan Brady.

TV’s timidity about ethnicity did not stop Reiner from creating movies like “Enter Laughing” (7 p.m., TV-PG), starring Shelley Winters as a disappointed Jewish mother, as well as “Where’s Poppa?” (1 a.m., TV-MA), with George Segal and Ruth Gordon. At this same time, Reiner’s friend and colleague Mel Brooks created “The Producers,” which had audiences roaring at the antics of Bialystok and Bloom.

Television was slow to get the message, but by the 1970s, sitcoms featured many “ethnic” characters. When Reiner’s son Rob appeared in the CBS mega-hit “All in the Family,” it would be as Michael Stivic, the butt of Archie Bunker’s many “Polish” jokes. In the 1990s, TV’s most popular sitcom had its most “ethnic” name. And “Seinfeld” was produced by Castle Rock productions, co-owned by Rob Reiner.

Beyond religion, ethnicity or region, Reiner was best remembered for his essential decency and a gentle approach. At their core, most of his shows and films centered around family.

  • Christopher Meloni stars in the U.K. series “Maxxx,” streaming on Hulu, about a washed-up former boy-band singer (O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) trying for a comeback to impress his girlfriend.
  • The CW “borrows” the fairy tale anthology “Tell Me a Story” (8 p.m., TV-14) from CBS All Access.
  • Netflix streams the fifth and final season of “Last Chance U,” its popular football redemption series, this season set at Laney College in Oakland, California.
  • “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “United States of Conspiracy,” a profile of “Info Wars” star Alex Jones and his work with Roger Stone to help create a toxic narrative during the 2016 election.

One British filmmaker who profiled Jones in the 1990s, when he was considered a fringe Texas radio figure, felt that Jones clearly suffered from narcissistic personality disorder and had no way of recognizing (or caring about) the emotional damage he might cause with his fabricated tales about “inside jobs” behind 9/11 or the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Other highlights

  • Auditions continue remotely on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
  • A special edition of “20/20” looks at the COVID-19 crisis (8 p.m., ABC).
  • “Stockton on My Mind” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) profiles one of America’s youngest mayors.
  • The duels conclude on “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
  • John Quinones hosts “What Would You Do?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Cult choice

The 1984 comedy “Police Academy” (8:30 p.m. IFC, TV-MA) turned Steve Guttenberg into a really big star. You had to be there.

Late night

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Che and Angel Olsen on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Cameron Diaz and Jason Aldean visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC).

