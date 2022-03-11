 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: March 12-18

Saturday

Waco Aglow Saturday meeting at the McLennan County Courthouse has been canceled.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Revival, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Call: 254-412-8754.

Wednesday

Revival, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Call: 254-412-8754.

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Thursday

Revival, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Call: 254-412-8754.

Friday

Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Fish and shrimp fry, 3:30-7:15 p.m., Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902, 3000 State Highway 320, Westphalia. $12.

Lenten fish fry, 5-8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council No. 1358, 5515 Sanger Ave. $10. Call: 254-744-9771.

Upcoming

Pastor and wife anniversary, 3:30 p.m., March 20, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Speaker: Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church. Call: 254.412.8754.

Installation service for Pastor-elect Eric D. Taylor, 9:30 a.m., March 27, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D Pinckney Dr.

Mission Waco/World Anniversary Banquet, 6-8 p.m., March 22, The Base at Extraco Events Center. Call: 254-753-4900.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

