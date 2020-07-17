Tune in Tonight for July 18
Tune in Tonight for July 18

  • Kyrie Irving stars in the 2018 comedy “Uncle Drew” (6 p.m., TBS, TV-14), a fictional profile of a street basketball legend filled with cameos from basketball stars (as well as corporate product placements).
  • Hair looms large in the Disney animated musicals “Brave” (6:45 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG) and “Tangled” (8:50 p.m., TV-G).
  • On three helpings of “My Cat From Hell” (Animal Planet, TV-PG): litter box crises (7 p.m.); claws with a cause (8 p.m.); peer pressure (9 p.m.).
  • A woman sends holiday cards to those who influenced her in the 2019 romance “Write Before Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • A mother tries to protect her teenage daughter from anonymous bullies in the 2020 shocker “Murder in the Vineyard” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
  • Cynthia Erivo stars in the 2019 biopic “Harriet” (7 p.m., HBO) as abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
  • A patient’s care is shared on social media on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

Cult choice

A one-armed veteran (Spencer Tracy) uncovers dark secrets when he tries to visit a small-town war hero’s family in the 1955 thriller “Bad Day at Black Rock” (3 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). A wide-screen color Western with elements of film noir paranoia, the film boasts a great supporting cast including Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine.

Series notes

A client’s unsavory family may hurt his case on “Bull” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Ultimate Tag” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Canned air on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

