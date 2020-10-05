 Skip to main content
Baylor athletics reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases
Baylor athletics reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases

The Baylor athletic department reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases during the past week on Monday, a big jump from one new positive case announced Sept. 28.

There are 18 cases currently being monitored after only four were being monitored on Sept. 28. The cases monitored include primary contacts.

Among the 10 new cases, six are symptomatic and four are asymptomatic. Baylor doesn't break down cases among specific sports.

Baylor athletics has reported 103 positive cases since June 11.

