You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellmead man accused of raping woman
0 comments

Bellmead man accused of raping woman

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A Bellmead man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police believe he raped a woman late that afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.

Bellmead police arrested William Bertran Holloway, 54, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Holloway impeded the woman’s airway during the assault, according to the affidavit.

He remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.

Armed robbery

Robinson police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning before fleeing the area, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.

A man entered the CEFCO convenience store, 801 N. Robinson Drive, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday wearing a multi-colored face covering. He walked to a drink cooler, picked up a drink and took it to the counter, where he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, O’Connor said.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash, in addition to personal items he demanded from the clerk, O’Connor said. He was described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, wearing a gray hoodie, face covering, dark blue jeans and gloves.

The clerk reported hearing squealing tires immediately after the man left, believing he left in a car at a high rate of speed, O’Connor said. The clerk was uninjured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.

+2 
William Bertran Holloway

Holloway
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police report
Z-no-digital

Police report

Waco police were searching Wednesday for a motorist who they say drove away from a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that killed a man at New Road a…

Police report
Crime

Police report

Police arrested a registered sex offender Monday after they believe he raped a woman in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News