Hewitt man accused of sexually abusing teens

Hewitt police arrested a 59-year-old man Thursday morning who they believe raped a boy who is now 16 and a man who is now 19 multiple times over the past two years and recorded the assaults, arrest affidavits state.

Hewitt police arrested Willie Ross Davis Jr. on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.

The victims reported the abuse to police early this month and told them Davis “has several cameras in the house and records him and (the other victim),” according to the affidavits. They told investigators Davis also forced them to engage in sexual activity with each other on camera and gave similar accounts of abuse, the affidavits state.

“(The younger victim) stated that Willie would give him money and would tell him not to say anything,” an affidavit states. “(The younger victim) stated that Willie threatened to ‘take all his s--- back’ if he ever told.”

Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said detectives filed charges against Davis Wednesday and arrested him early Thursday morning at his home. He said the investigation remains ongoing.

Davis remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $350,000.

Gunfire

First responders flooded an apartment complex near Baylor University after a report of gunfire Thursday afternoon, but police were left without many answers, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Waco and Baylor police responded to the report of shooting at about 12:30 p.m. at Eastgate Apartments, 1921 S. Fifth St. Initial reports indicated a man was down outside the apartments, but no victim was present when officers arrived and none have been discovered since, Bynum said.