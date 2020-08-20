Man killed in 1 of 3 shootings tied to dating app identified

Authorities identified the man killed early Monday morning in a shooting police believe is connected to a dating app.
An autopsy was ordered for Jonanthan Deshawn Breeding, 23, after he died at a local hospital after a shooting near North 34th Street and Brook Circle. The fatal shooting was also linked to two other shootings the same day that injured two men nearby, police reported.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum confirmed Breeding’s name Thursday afternoon. He declined to release additional information because of the ongoing criminal investigation.
Police said earlier this week that Breeding’s shooting was likely linked to an online dating app. Officers declined to release the name of the app but said two other men who were shot and injured early Monday morning were also using the same app before they were shot.
Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. Monday to the intersection of North 34th Street and Brook Circle, where a vehicle had crashed into a pole. They found Breeding suffering from a gunshot wound to this torso, they said at the time.
Breeding was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and Justice of the Peace Walt “Pete” Peterson ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Earlier in the morning, police were called to a corner store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, where a man said he had been shot, Bynum said. He told officers he was shot and injured at a different location and drove to the store to get help, Bynum said at the time.
Later in the morning, police received a report of a suspicious person at North 36th Street and Grim Avenue and found a man there with a gunshot wound, near where officials believe he was shot at about 6 a.m., Bynum said.
Crawford chief arrested
Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton was arrested on a felony tampering with evidence charge and resigned Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The Texas Rangers arrested Bruton, 47, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, according to jail officials. Details of the allegations against Bruton were not available Thursday.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District said he issued a search warrant Thursday for Bruton’s cellphone.
Crawford City Attorney Charles Buenger said he was told Bruton resigned Thursday, but he had not yet seen a formal resignation letter.
Bruton started working for the city in a reserve capacity in 1997 and became police chief in 2012.
Attempts to reach officials at Crawford City Hall were unsuccessful Thursday evening. Buenger said other city officials were planning to call an emergency city council meeting for Friday to accept Bruton’s resignation and appoint an interim police chief. He said shortly before 6 p.m. that he had not seen an agenda for the meeting.
Skimmers found
Waco police are warning residents to check their credit card accounts for fraudulent activity after a technician found credit card skimmers Thursday on four fuel pumps at a Sunoco gas station at Waco Drive and Ninth Street.
The technician removed the skimmers at 825 W. Waco Drive after finding them at about noon, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. The store owners were notified and said the skimmers could have been in place “for several months” because it had been several months since the pumps were last serviced, Bynum said.
The illegal devices can be attached to payment card terminals and record or transmit card information for fraudulent use.
Drug arrest
Police found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, several vials and capsules of steroids and several ounces of marijuana in a Bellmead home and arrested a man on multiple felony charges, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Thursday.
Bellmead officers and McLennan County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of Parrish Street, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers found Keith Gregory Wilson, 47, fleeing in an alleyway and arrested him after he tossed a wallet and “a large amount of cash,” according to the affidavit.
Officers received permission to search the home and in a gym bag identified as belonging to Wilson, found 2.3 pounds of a substance that tested positive as meth, the affidavit states. They found multiple types of steroids not prescribed to Wilson and about 8.75 ounces of marijuana in a laundry basket filled with men’s clothes, according to the affidavit.
After the initial arrest, Bellmead police returned with a drug dog to search Wilson’s vehicle and found more than an ounce of meth, McNamara said. The total street-level value of all the meth seized would be about $104,000, he said.
“They also seized cash and a bank account totaling over $48,000,” McNamara said.
The Waco Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety worked with Bellmead police and McLennan County deputies on the seizures and investigation, he said.
Wilson was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana. A federal hold related to a previous case also was placed on Wilson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!