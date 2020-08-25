No tailgating at McLane Stadium

Baylor athletics announced Tuesday that tailgating will not be allowed at McLane Stadium during the 2020 football season in an effort to ensure the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, staffs and fans.

While RVs and boats will be permitted to park or dock, no organized tailgating will be permitted during the 2020 season.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we continue to keep the safety and health of the Baylor family as our top priority,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “We do not take this decision lightly as the tailgating experience at Baylor is unlike any other.”

Baylor plans to resume reserved tailgating in 2021 through its partnership with Tailgate Guys.

Baylor announced earlier that it will start the season at 25 percent capacity allowed for games at 45,000-seat McLane Stadium. The Bears open the season at home against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12.

Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing neighborSANTA ANA, Calif. — The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was charged Tuesday in California with stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, of San Clemente was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger. The felony charges include enhancements alleging the attack caused great bodily injury.

He could face up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Abdul-Jabbar and his neighbor share a driveway. Abdul-Jabbar stabbed the neighbor several times on June 9 after the man confronted him about failing to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar’s elderly roommate, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.