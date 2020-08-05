Police report

Waco police were searching Wednesday for a motorist who they say drove away from a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that killed a man at New Road and Huaco Lane, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to the site of the crash, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Bynum said five people at the scene all suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Camry fled the scene on foot, and it was unclear if that driver was injured.
Investigators concluded that the Prius was traveling south on New Road and traveled into the center turn lane, where it collided head-on with the northbound Camry which had also driven into the turn lane. The Prius then struck the Tahoe, Bynum said.
Three occupants of the Tahoe were taken to the hospital along with a passenger of the Camry and the Prius driver, whose name was not available Wednesday.
Police continued to seek the family of the man killed in the crash, which remains under investigation, Bynum said.
Cyclist hurt
A 30-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck near New Road and Franklin Avenue late Wednesday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police responded to the crash at 10:15 a.m. The cyclist exited a parking lot and was crossing New Road in between cars that were stopped at a red light, Bynum said. A left-turn light was green for vehicles, including the pickup, that were turning from north on New Road to west on Franklin, Bynum said.
“The light in the turning lane was green, so as the truck proceeded, it appears the bicyclist crossed into its path,” he said.
Several witnesses saw the crash, including a registered nurse who helped render aid to the injured cyclist before first responders arrived, Bynum said. American Medical Response paramedics took the man to a local hospital with critical injuries, he said. The man was moved into an intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator Wednesday afternoon, Bynum said. It appears he suffered severe head and leg injuries, he said.
The bicycle remained wedged under the truck for about two hours as officers investigated the crash.
The truck driver was not injured, police reported.
Bynum said the crash remains under investigation.
3rd arrest in abuse caseA third man accused of sex crimes against two teenagers in Hewitt was arrested Wednesday, arrest affidavits state.
George Anthony Spratt Jr., 56, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
His arrest is allegedly connected to the arrest last month of Willie Ross Davis Jr., 59, of Hewitt, on charges of sexually assaulting two teenage boys and videotaping the actions on his cellphone.
Police executed a search warrant on Davis’ phone after his arrest and uncovered video of Spratt abusing the two teenage boys in May and July, the affidavit states.
Last week, Hewitt police also arrested Micah Garrett Prather, 20, of Waco, on charges he sexually abused the same two teenage boys over the course of the last several months, affidavit states. Video found on Davis’ phone allegedly showed Prather engaging in sexual abuse of the 16-year-old boy.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Davis is believed to have sexually abused both boys over an extended period of time. He said Spratt and Prather both engaged in the illicit activity with both boys against the boys’ will.
The investigation remains ongoing, the police chief said. Spratt remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $200,000.
Davis remained jailed Wednesday with a bond listed at $350,000 and Prather remained jailed with a bond listed at $150,000 as well.
Indecency with child
A Waco man was arrested Tuesday on charges he sexually abused a girl in November 2018, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested David Armando Solis-Bernal, 32, on two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. A girl told investigators during a forensic interview that Solis-Bernal had groped her and otherwise touched her inappropriately on at least two occasions, according to the arrest affidavit.
When Solis-Bernal was interviewed, he denied the allegations and “blamed the victim’s mother” for the girl’s report, the affidavit states. He also tried to get the girl’s mother not to cooperate with police, according to the affidavit.
Solis-Bernal remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $40,000. Jail records also indicate he is being held on an immigration detainer.
Gun, pot charges
Lorena police arrested a man Wednesday morning who had run away from a traffic stop the night before, taking with him a bag that was later found with a pistol and more than a pound of marijuana inside, according to an arrest affidavit.
Dante Raeshawn Zeigler, 23, of Killeen, was one of three passengers in a vehicle a Lorena officer stopped for a traffic violation late Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 35, the affidavit states. The officer smelled marijuana, and when he went back to his patrol vehicle to retrieve a drug dog to sniff outside the stopped vehicle, Zeigler stepped out, saying he needed to urinate, according to the affidavit.
When the officer told him to wait until the dog was done, Zeigler grabbed the backpack from the car and ran, police reported. Officers found the backpack under the I-35 bridge over Bull Hide Creek and by Wednesday morning found and arrested Zeigler at a Lorena convenience store trying to use a phone, according to the affidavit. In addition to the pistol and marijuana, officers found digital scales and empty reusable pouches in the backpack, and he had $603 in cash in his pocket, according to the affidavit.
Zeigler had gone door-to-door in Lorena asking for help, police reported.
A female occupant of the car Zeigler was in also was arrested on a Waller County warrant, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Zeigler was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon, a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $8,500.
