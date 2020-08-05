Police report

Waco police were searching Wednesday for a motorist who they say drove away from a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that killed a man at New Road and Huaco Lane, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to the site of the crash, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Bynum said five people at the scene all suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Camry fled the scene on foot, and it was unclear if that driver was injured.

Investigators concluded that the Prius was traveling south on New Road and traveled into the center turn lane, where it collided head-on with the northbound Camry which had also driven into the turn lane. The Prius then struck the Tahoe, Bynum said.

Three occupants of the Tahoe were taken to the hospital along with a passenger of the Camry and the Prius driver, whose name was not available Wednesday.

Police continued to seek the family of the man killed in the crash, which remains under investigation, Bynum said.

Cyclist hurt

A 30-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck near New Road and Franklin Avenue late Wednesday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded to the crash at 10:15 a.m. The cyclist exited a parking lot and was crossing New Road in between cars that were stopped at a red light, Bynum said. A left-turn light was green for vehicles, including the pickup, that were turning from north on New Road to west on Franklin, Bynum said.