Police report

Investigators added a witness tampering charge Monday against a man who sent threatening letters from jail, an arrest affidavit states. Police had previously accused him of taking advantage of the recipient as he helped her stay in the United States after her visa expired.

Daniel Andres Kwon, 34, of Houston, initially was arrested, along with two women, on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview in mid-June. Last month, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials added a continuous smuggling of a person charge against Kwon. They discovered he had married one of the women in April as her visa was expiring, and text messages on his phone indicate he was using her “immigration status to his benefit and possibly the financial benefit of others,” according to an affidavit for the smuggling of a person charge.

While in jail, Kwon has sent letters to his wife, who also remains jailed, that demonstrate an attempt to keep her from cooperating with police, according to the witness tampering affidavit.

“In one letter, Kwon is asking why the victim is lying about his involvement in the Korean Mafia, and indicates that he has the address of the victim’s family and siblings, adding that if he was Mafia, she wouldn’t have given them,” the affidavit states. “Kwon further begins to tell the victim that the people she trusts in jail will betray her, and that ‘this is not Korea. Korea is safe, America is not.’ ”

The letters amount to a “controlling tactic used to coerce victims of a crime in the United States,” instilling “cultural fear within the victims” to make them less likely to report crimes or cooperate with investigators, according to the affidavit.