Police report

Police arrested a registered sex offender Monday after they believe he raped a woman in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states.
William Carl Brookhart, 52, was arrested Monday afternoon in Tarrant County on a Bellmead Police arrest warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault. A woman, now 67, who previously was in a relationship with Brookhart, reported to police earlier this year that he raped her between late 2018 and early last year, according to the affidavit.
Brookhart served 10 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for life after he was convicted in 1994 of sexual assault involving a 24-year-old woman and indecency with a child involving a 10-year-old girl.
Authorities transferred Brookhart to McLennan County Jail on Monday afternoon. He remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.
Ohio standoff
A man indicted on two sexual assault of a child charges in McLennan County was arrested Monday after a standoff with police in Fayette County, Ohio, officials said.
Police in Ohio arrested Darrel Wayne Patrick, 53, after shooting him with a beanbag round to dislodge a knife from his hand, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. McLennan County detectives worked with officials in Ohio after learning Patrick had moved there, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Patrick in March on the two sexual assault of a child charges, but he had not previously been arrested on those charges. Patrick was initially arrested in September on a human trafficking charge involving a 26-year-old woman who told detectives Patrick had abused her 10 years earlier, officials reported at the time of his arrest.
When Fayette County deputies made contact with Patrick at a home there Monday, another resident came out but Patrick refused, according to the press release.
“After numerous attempts in ordering Mr. Patrick to surrender, he was observed with a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon,” the press release states. “After failing to do so, deputies were forced to use a less-than-lethal bean-bag round to dislodge the weapon from his hand. Mr. Patrick was subdued and taken into custody.”
After his arrest, Patrick was taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be held in Fayette County Jail and may be brought back to McLennan County.
