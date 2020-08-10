Robinson man arrested in sheriff's office sex trafficking sting

A local man accused of soliciting an undercover McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective for prostitution was arrested Monday at a local motel Monday, authorities said.
Joshua Palmer, 40, of Robinson, was booked on two third-degree felony charges of prostitution and promotion of prostitution.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that when the man arrived at the motel, he was met by the detective who had posed as the woman whom Palmer propositioned to engage in sex acts for money.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci said his online conversations with Palmer began about a week ago, with Scaramucci posing as a sex worker. He said Palmer wanted to meet with the woman, offered “to be her pimp” and wanted to videotape sex acts to post online.
Scaramucci said Palmer proposed to split the expected proceeds from the pornography between himself and the woman. Palmer arrived at the motel with digital recording devices and a computer, he said.
Scaramucci, the sheriff’s office lead human trafficking investigator, said while the global COVID-19 pandemic may have changed daily habits, human trafficking platforms have also changed. He said victims of sex trafficking are often more vulnerable when finances are troubled.
“Financial instability does make people more vulnerable and susceptible to being preyed on by people like this and those who are willing to sexually exploit them for their own benefit,” Scaramucci said. “We will continue to show that we will be there to intervene and hold those seeking to exploit our citizens accountable.”
Palmer remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday evening. Bond information was not available.
Woodway sex sting
A Beverly Hills man was arrested Friday after he allegedly arranged a sexual encounter with an undercover police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl online, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers with the Woodway Department of Public Safety arrested Justin James Stead, 34, Friday night when he arrived at a local business, believing he was meeting a teenage girl he had been communicating with on social media, the affidavit states.
Stead arrived at the business to meet the girl and parked in the location he told the girl he would be at. The affidavit states he texted the officer, believing the officer was the teenager, a photo of himself.
Police reported previous conversations on social media included illicit messages from Stead to the girl he believed was underage. He was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Stead posted a bond listed at $15,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail on Saturday.
Assault charge
A man jailed since June on a family violence assault charge was charged with new offenses after he reportedly broke a jailer’s finger and spit at an officer inside McLennan County Jail on Sunday, an arrest affidavit states.
Christopher Paul Dool, 35, of Waco, faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer and a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a peace officer. The charges were added to his June 18 arrest for a Class A misdemeanor charge of family violence assault, jail records states.
According to the affidavit, Dool was accused of getting into a verbal fight with another inmate in his housing unit inside McLennan County Jail on Sunday. Officers reportedly tried to separate the involved inmates and when officers tried to place handcuffs on Dool, he “became uncooperative” and resisted officers, fighting them by swinging his arms and kicking.
Jailers reported it took about 10 minutes to get Dool under control by placing him in an emergency restraint chair, the affidavit states. During the melee, Dool allegedly spit on an officer, officers reported.
After Dool was secured, a jailer reported his hand was injured. The jailer was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where an X-ray revealed his pinky was broken.
Authorities charged Dool with the additional felonies Sunday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $55,000.
Jail records also state he was being held on violations of a past bond on charges of assault of a public servant, evading arrest and assault.
