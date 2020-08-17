You have permission to edit this article.
Woman arrested on arson charge in Bellmead home fire
Woman arrested on arson charge in Bellmead home fire

A Bellmead woman remained jailed Monday on a felony charge of arson after she was accused of setting fire to a house over the weekend, an arrest affidavit states.

Ebony Cuffee

Cuffee

Police arrested Ebony Money Cuffee, 30, shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 2000 block of Harrison Street. The affidavit states a portion of a home was on fire.

Officers found Cuffee sitting outside the house as police spoke with the person who called authorities. The caller said Cuffee had set carpet on fire inside the home, the affidavit states.

The smell of burning carpet was apparent when officers went inside the home, police reported. About two feet of burnt damage was observed, along with burnt paper from what appeared to be a book, the affidavit states.

Police arrested Cuffee on a first-degree felony charge of arson. The affidavit states as she was being arrested, Cuffee made a threat to a family members, saying she was going to kill her two relatives.

Cuffee was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday with a bond listed at $150,000.

Online sex sting

A McGregor man was arrested Monday on accusations that he tried to arrange sex with an undercover detective posing as a prostitute and a fictitious underage girl at a local motel, authorities said.

Joseph Saganski

Saganski

Joseph Saganski, 57, was arrested and charged with two second-degree felony charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and prostitution of a minor.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci said Saganski responded to an online ad that advertises sex with a woman in exchange for money. The undercover detective also offered an an underage girl for sex for an additional fee, and Saganski asked to bring her as well, officials said.

Saganski allegedly showed up to a local motel Monday and was arrested by detectives, McNamara said. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.

