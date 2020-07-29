Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing child

Waco police arrested a Bellmead man Tuesday after a child reported more than a year of sexual abuse, an arrest affidavit states.
Perry Dwayne Dixon, 43, denied the allegations and volunteered for a police polygraph, which he failed, according to the affidavit. Police arrested Dixon on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
A boy told investigators Dixon sexually abused him multiple times at a residence in Waco between January of last year and May, a span of time that included the child’s 9th birthday, the affidavit states. Results of a medical exam were consistent with the child’s accounts, police reported in the affidavit.
Other people told police Dixon had access to the boy over the past year, according to the affidavit.
Dixon remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $250,000.
Child porn
Texas Department of Public Safety investigators arrested a Hewitt man late Tuesday morning after uncovering multiple images of child pornography at his home, an arrest affidavit states.
DPS officials arrested Caleb Andrew Phillips, 28, after getting a warrant and searching his home in the 200 block of Ritchie Road, next door to the Hewitt Police Department.
During an interview with investigators at his apartment, Phillips identified people in pornographic images on electronic devices there as being juveniles, according to the affidavit. He also said he was the only person at the home who “had downloaded and viewed the sexually explicit images of children,” officers wrote in the affidavit. The document does not include the number of images or videos identified.
Phillips was taken to McLennan County jail on a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography. He was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.
