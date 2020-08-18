Police identify woman killed in crash on Lake Shore

Police have identified the woman killed last week in a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive.
Police said Debby Lynn Lopez, 55, died in the crash Thursday evening after she lost control of a Ford F-150 while driving east on Lake Shore, shortly after crossing Wooded Acres Drive. Lopez veered into the path of of GMC Yukon driving west on Lake Shore, police said at the time.
The collision forced the Yukon into a treeline. The driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries while Lopez died at the scene.
The driver of the Yukon was wearing a seat belt, but Lopez was not, police said.
Child sex abuse
A 47-year-old Robinson man turned himself in at jail early Tuesday morning after Robinson police filed a warrant for his arrest on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
Colin David Luttoschka was taken into custody at about 4:20 a.m. According to an affidavit, Luttoschka showed a 4-year-old girl pornography and touched her in a sexual manner. Family members noticed last year that the child was acting inappropriately for her age, according to the affidavit. When they asked the child about it, she told them Luttoschka had touched her, the affidavit states.
Luttoschka also had warrants out on traffic citations and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, records state. He was released from jail Tuesday on $15,000 bond.
