Nibbles: Be Kind Coffee

Be Kind Coffee

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave., and 425 Lake Air Drive

254-294-4440 (Lake Air location)

On Facebook, Instagram and bekindcoffeecrew.com

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Delivery from the Lake Air location also available through DoorDash.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Standard and specialty coffee beverages hot and cold; flavored lemonades; vegan-friendly, gluten-free cookies.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the churro latte (with cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla) and chocolate chunk cookies.

Restaurant origin: Owners Will Suarez and Alex Sanchez opened their Lake Air Drive location on May 22 with the Union Hall location opening on Sept. 17.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

