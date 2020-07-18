Stay safe and get the most out of your hen’s eggs

It’s a good time to talk about food safety, egg handling and storage now that your backyard flock is laying eggs or getting close to laying, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Craig Coufal, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension poultry specialist, College Station, said handling, cleaning and storing eggs safely is important to prevent foodborne illnesses related to poultry.
Coufal also produced a webinar series that provides a full range of information regarding backyard flocks, egg production and recommended egg handling.
Collect clean eggs
Coufal said clean eggs start in the coop. Remove chicken waste, sanitize roosts and nest boxes, and replace nesting litter regularly.
Well-maintained nests also reduce egg breakage.
“Collecting eggs twice a day or once a day at minimum will translate into cleaner, fresher eggs,” he said. “The quicker you get those eggs cleaned and stored in the refrigerator the better.”
Cleaning eggs
Eggs are porous and have active bacteria on the outside, so they should not be dipped or soaked in soapy water, Coufal said.
The temperature of the wash water is key, he said. The wash-water must be warmer than the egg. Avoid using dish soap or scented cleaning solutions as they can affect the eggs’ taste.
After washing, eggs should be rinsed with clean water slightly warmer than the wash water, he said. The eggs should be allowed to air dry and then stored.
Storing eggs
Coufal said eggs should be refrigerated as soon as possible.
“There is a lot of discussion about room-temperature versus refrigeration,” he said. “Eggs will naturally degrade more rapidly at room temperature. An egg stored at room temperature might be edible for only three weeks compared to 15 weeks if it’s refrigerated.”
Eggs should be stored at or below 45 degrees, he said.