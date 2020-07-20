Police identify pedestrian killed on Valley Mills Drive

Waco police have identified the man killed late Friday morning while crossing the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive on foot.
Gary Biegas, 60, of Waco, was killed about 11:10 a.m. while trying to walk cross the major thoroughfare, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
The vehicle that struck him was traveling north, police said. American Medical Response paramedics took Biegas to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police reported.
Bynum said the driver cooperated with investigators, and no criminal charges were filed by Monday morning. The crash remains under investigation, police said.
ATV crash
Two juveniles were critically injured and a third received minor injuries in an ATV crash north of Gholson on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The accident happened on Patton Branch Road, near Farm-to-Market Road 933. Troopers reported an Arctic Cat ATV, driven by a teenager and carrying two teenage passengers, traveled southwest and failed to negotiate a curve.The ATV left the roadway and crashed into a fence, Howard said.
The driver and two occupants were all under the age of 17. Howard said the driver and one passenger suffered critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Howard said the crash remains under investigation.