Police investigate overnight Waco shooting that injured 1

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his upper body following a shooting at a South Waco home early Monday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South 25th Street shortly before 1 a.m., after reports of gunfire in the area. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Officers discovered several people reportedly entered the man’s home prior to the shooting. Bynum said the man tried to flee from a room in the home when he was shot by an unknown man.
At the time of the shooting, two juveniles were in the home at the time, but no one else was injured, Bynum said. Victim services personnel, Waco fire and American Medical Response paramedics assisted at the scene.
Bynum said police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No one was arrested late Monday morning, he said.
Cruelty to animal
A Bellmead woman was arrested last week after she was accused of failing to provide adequate food, water and shelter for a dog that later died, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested Audrey Ann King, 35, on Friday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to an animal for neglecting her dog for at least 24 hours in late July.
Police and animal control officers said the dog, named Strawberry, was kept in the front of Bellmead home in the 1100 block of La Vega Street.
When authorities found the dog July 23, it was inside a fenced-in front yard, where it had a dog-run cable around its neck, with no access to food, water or shelter, the affidavit states.
“Strawberry was breathing at the time, but was very lethargic,” the affidavit states.
Dog food bowls for food and water were empty and up against the side of the house, police reported. A “homemade shelter” was against the front exterior of the home, but was out of reach of the dog, the affidavit states.
Authorities reportedly spoke with King, who said she was the dog’s owner. The affidavit states King told authorities she placed the dog in the front yard the previous day around noon, indicating the dog had been in the front of the home without food, water or shelter for at least 24 hours.
The dog died in transit to the Waco Animal Shelter, officials said.
“Due to the defendant’s actions, the lack of food, water or shelter led to the death of a non-livestock animal,” the affidavit states.
King was arrested at her home Friday and she was taken to McLennan County Jail. She posted a bond listed at $1,000 and was released from custody Saturday.
Credit card skimmer
A credit card skimmer was found at a Waco gas station near North Valley Mills and Hilltop Drive this week, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
A service technician repairing a gas pump at My Stop Convenience Store, 2508 N. Valley Mills Drive, noticed wires had been cut on the pump. He began checking other pumps and found a credit card skimmer on one of them.
The store manager said the skimmer is likely to have been on the pump for less than one week. Bynum said the skimmer was removed.
Last week, skimmers were found on four fuel pumps at a Sunoco gas station at Waco Drive and Ninth Street. Those skimmers could have been in place for several months because it had been several months since the pumps were last serviced, Bynum said at the time.
Police warned residents to be aware of any potential fraudulent activity on credit/debit cards.
