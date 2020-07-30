Police report

Officials are looking for three men after an armed robbery at an Elm Mott convenience store Wednesday night, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said.
Deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the CowBoy Truck Stop off Interstate 35 in Elm Mott, where two masked men entered the store, pointed firearms at two employees and demanded cash, January said. A third man waited outside in a car, believed to be a Mazda 3 sedan, parked at a fuel pump, he said.
As the two men in the store demanded money, the store’s owner walked in, and one of the men walked him behind the counter and ordered him to get more money, January said. One customer was in the store at the time, he said.
The two men left the store, got in the waiting car and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, January said. No injuries were reported.
Officials released surveillance images of the suspects and the vehicle Thursday afternoon and requested that anyone with information about them call the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 757-5095.
Solicitation of a minor
A China Spring man was arrested at his workplace Thursday morning after he solicited undercover detectives in McLennan and Tarrant counties who were posing online as teenage girls, authorities said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Paul Borrer, 40, at his workplace in West Waco on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and two third-degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor.
Borrer reached out earlier this month to online accounts he did not know were controlled by local undercover detectives, said Detective Joseph Scaramucci, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lead human trafficking investigator. Communications became graphic with multiple undercover officers as Borrer asked for nude photos and sex acts, Scaramucci said.
Scaramucci said Tarrant County detectives informed him during the local investigation that Borrer was in contact with undercover officers in their jurisdiction, too. According to arrest affidavits, Borrer had explicit conversations with at least five officers posing as teenagers.
“This shows that the internet has a far reach, as many of these communications were with undercover accounts operated by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office,” Scaramucci said. “The partnership we have with the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Unit is strong, and I have no doubt that we will continue to work together to ensure the safety of those that are most vulnerable in our society, our children.”
Authorities executed a search warrant at Borrer’s China Spring home Thursday morning to collect more evidence, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. Detectives took his phone and other items as evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.
Scaramucci said guardians should monitor children’s online activities, especially because use of web tools is on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to take this time to remind parents that with the continued threat of COVID, and school being out, children are spending more time in front of their digital media than ever, making these environments a target for those seeking to exploit children,” he said. “Please stay vigilant monitoring your children’s communications.”
Borrer remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.
Assault
Waco police Wednesday arrested a woman accused of breaking a car window with a baseball bat and injuring three occupants in the car, including a 2-month-old baby, arrest affidavits state.
Shakayla Verniece Rollins, 23, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of injury of a child and misdemeanors charging assault and criminal mischief.
The affidavits state that Rollins on July 16 punched the driver of a parked car through a window at unspecified Waco address. The driver rolled up the window and Rollins returned with the baseball bat and smashed the window, according to the affidavit.
Police reported shards of the broken glass flew into the car and struck the 2-month-old child, causing the child’s scalp to bleed, the affidavit states. The driver’s sister was also injured on her arm and was cut by broken glass, police stated.
A video of the encounter was posted online, allegedly by Rollins, after the fight, the affidavit states. Rollins reported stated in the video, saying she “did what I had to do,” police stated.
Police investigated the incident and spoke with witnesses, the affidavit states. Detectives got warrants charging Rollins and arrested her at her home Wednesday.
She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained jailed Thursday with a bond listed at $20,000. Jail records state she was being held on a parole violation.
