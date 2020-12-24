Colon cancer concerns on rise

1. Constipation: Having a bowel movement less than three times a week isn’t always related to colon cancer, but sometimes is. A tumor in the colon can make it very difficult for waste to get by, causing constipation.

2. Change in the size or appearance of the stool: If your stool is now long, thin, stringy, dark or black, this could be a warning sign.

3. Rectal bleeding: Bleeding may be red or dark red (indicating dried blood). Bleeding is always a concern and should be checked out.

4. Blood in the stool appearing dark or black:Bleeding that happens higher up in the digestive tract may make stool appear black and tarry. This is also a concern and should be checked out.

5. Cramping in the lower stomach: Although stomach cramps, gas, bloating and abdominal pain can be attributed to other disorders, they can also be symptoms of colon cancer.

6. False urges to use the bathroom: Have a sensation to have a bowel movement when there is no need to have one is also a warning sign. A tumor that grows toward the end of the colon or in the rectum may cause a sense of fullness.