 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman who fell from Lovers Leap rescued by Waco Fire Department
0 comments

Woman who fell from Lovers Leap rescued by Waco Fire Department

Lovers Leap Cameron Park (copy)

Fences keep visitors away from some of the steepest sections of Cameron Park's cliffs.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

A woman who fell from the area of an overlook at Lovers Leap in Cameron Park appears to have suffered only minor injuries, Waco Fire Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said.

Fire units responded just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and rescued the woman by boat after her accidental fall to near the bank of the Bosque River. The woman fell about 60 feet, though it was not a freefall, and tress slowed her descent, Batallion Chief Shon Cavett said.

"It was not a straight fall," Cavett said. "She kind of tumbled down the hill, from my understanding."

Cavett said she was bruised and scratched, but conscious and alert.

Executive Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said it is common for people to be rescued by boat in Cameron Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert