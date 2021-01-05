Woman who fell from Lovers Leap rescued by Waco Fire Department

A woman who fell from the area of an overlook at Lovers Leap in Cameron Park appears to have suffered only minor injuries, Waco Fire Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said.

Fire units responded just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and rescued the woman by boat after her accidental fall to near the bank of the Bosque River. The woman fell about 60 feet, though it was not a freefall, and tress slowed her descent, Batallion Chief Shon Cavett said.

"It was not a straight fall," Cavett said. "She kind of tumbled down the hill, from my understanding."

Cavett said she was bruised and scratched, but conscious and alert.

Executive Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said it is common for people to be rescued by boat in Cameron Park.

