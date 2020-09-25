 Skip to main content
Central Texas Scoreboard
Central Texas Scoreboard

A&M Consolidated;63

University;13;;

West Mesquite;23

Waco High;32;;

Georgetown;36

Belton;27;;

Temple;40

Longview;13;;

La Vega;

FW All Saints;ccd.;;

Mexia;9

China Spring;41;;

Burnet;42

Robinson;21;;

Gatesville;

Lampasas;ccd.;;

Whitney;36

Dallas Life Oak Cliff;21;;

Fairfield;ppd. to

Groesbeck;Oct. 30;;

Kemp;48

Teague;34;;

Academy;27

Lorena;41;;

Caldwell;27

Cameron Yoe;54;;

Rockdale;40

McGregor;49;;

Riesel;19

Clifton;36;;

Bosqueville;31

Rio Vista;21;;

Itasca;14

Hamilton;70;;

Valley Mills;7

Tolar;50;;

Wortham;

Marlin;ccd.;;

Hubbard;0

Dawson;55;;

Moody;16

Thorndale;44;;

Rosebud-Lott;6

Thrall;25;;

Centerville;36

Bremond;32;;

Chilton;6

Kerens;0;;

Frost;33

Evadale;8;;

Austin Brentwood Chr.;(OT) 27

Bishop Reicher;21;;

Cedar Hill DasCHE;45

Texas Wind;15;;

May;74

Blum;28;;

Milford;14

Jonesboro;59;;

Walnut Springs;43

Covington;65;;

Bynum;42

Mount Calm;7;;

Abbott;52

Iredell;6;;

Penelope;66

Evant;88;;

Gholson;0

Blanket;45;;

Cranfills Gap;

Cherokee;ccd.;;

Morgan;53

Eden;20;;

Oglesby;72

Eagle Christian;26;;

Parkview Christian;24

Coolidge;60;;

RR Concordia;6

Vanguard;30;;

Westlake Academy;62

Methodist Home;12;;

Aquilla;1 p.m.

Dallas UME Prep;Sat.;;

Live Oak;6 p.m. Sat.;

Huntsville Alpha Omega;at Bryan;;

