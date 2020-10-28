Music & More for Oct. 29

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Steve Hamenade, 6 p.m. Friday, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth. St.; $25 and $30.
Vince Bryce Memorial, 1 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; free.
Upcoming
Taylor Dee, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Roger Creager with Hayden Haddock, 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $18.
Pat Green with Saints Eleven, 9 p.m. Nov. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $55 and $50.
Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. Nov. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out. Rescheduled from Sept. 26.
Steve Stewart, 3 p.m. Nov. 8, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Cody Cannon with Dalton Domino (acoustic), 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25, tables $125 and up at outhousetickets.com.
Randy Brown, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
William Clark Green with Shaker Hymns, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Billy McCoy and Friends, 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Pecos and the Rooftops, 9 p.m. Nov. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Bart Crow, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Steve Helms, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
RESCHEDULED: Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. April 29, 2021, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
Local bands
Nylon Madness (Chuck Jennings and Evan Klaras), Jazz on the Corner, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, second floor lounge, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. Thursday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
Jason Herrin, 9 p.m. Thursday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.
David Johnson, 6 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Dustin Terral, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Friday, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Colton Hawkins, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave.
Kristen Kelly, 9 p.m. Friday, Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton.
Michael Saldana, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
DJ Magnum, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Slow Rise Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.
KCD Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Luke LaPrade Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Clinton Bon Slaughter, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Justin Hewitt, 9 p.m. Friday, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Clay Caster, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Martian Folk, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Westbound, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Wade Ralston, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Rewind Party Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
The Chancers (Irish music), 9 p.m. Saturday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
A Nightmare on Main Street, 9 p.m. Saturday, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 10 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
35 South, Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive.
Sunday Gospel Brunch, 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.
Open Mic Night, 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro, 723 Austin Ave.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Two Man Band (Dave Wild and Noah Alvarado), Jazz on the Corner, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5, second floor lounge, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Briana Adams, 9 p.m. Nov. 5, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Michael Saldana, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Sasha K.A., 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Ballous Cats, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Rock the Rona II with Far From Reach, North of Navasota, Eric & Thomas and Deafstar, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 291 Spring Ridge Circle, China Spring; $5 donation.
DJ Magnum, 7-9 p.m. Saturdays in November, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 7, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Brazos Brothers, 9 p.m. Nov. 7, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. Nov. 7, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Travis and Cindy Jo, 9 p.m. Nov. 7, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Beth Ullman and Friends, 4 p.m. Nov. 8, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Dave Wild Duo (Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings), Jazz on the Corner, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 12, second floor lounge, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Justin Hewitt, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Powell Brothers (acoustic), noon Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton.
Ryan Paul Davis, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Michael Saldana, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Slow Rice Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.
Sammy G, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Morning Star Trio, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Westbound, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Dos Guyz, 9 p.m. Nov. 14 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Southern Fried Rock Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Rowdy Bishop Band, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Michael Carubelli, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 20, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik, 6 p.m. Nov. 21, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Wade Ralston, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Proud Country, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Backroads Band, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Jonna Mae, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27, the Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Nov. 27 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Darwynn Nail, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 28, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Nov. 28, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 9 p.m. Nov. 28 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29, 800 Seaton Road, Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Wayworn Traveler, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Dustin Brown & The Now, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Lance Wade Thomas, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Kyle Gonzales, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 19, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Josh Evetts Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 19, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Dec. 26, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
On stage
“Abigail/1702,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday, The Berm behind Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; bring portable chairs or blankets for seating; call 710-1865 for tickets.
Carlos Mencia, Nov. 6-7, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen; $25-$40.
“Puffs,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Covid Comedy Relief with Nephew Tommy and friends, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40.
Art
Bradley Settles: “The Rough Draft Documents,” through Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist” and “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts,” Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Halloween Days at the Martin, Thursday-Friday; treat bag and craft at museum reception desk.
10th annual Traveling Ofrenda by artist Rocio Ramirez-Landoll, Friday-Nov. 2, The ArtPlace at Dallas and Tyler Streets.
Local arts online
Fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Waco Friends of the Climate, through November; climatecrisisartexhibit.org.
“She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” Baylor Theatre, livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $15, available at baylor.edu/theatre.
Baylor Halloween Organ Concert, livestreamed performance 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
“Ordinary Days,” Baylor Theatre, livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15; $15, available at baylor.edu/theatre.
Baylor School of Music faculty, “Discover the Colors of Music,” livestreamed performance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Baylor Trombone Choir, livestreamed performance 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, livestreamed performance 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Meet the Scientists: Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Keighley Reisenauer, 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Virtual Author Talk: Loco for Coco with Diana Lopez (“Lucky Luna,” “Confetti Girl”), 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Register at baylor.edu/mayborn.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on “Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist,” “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts” and work by Baylor Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. Virtual field trips, home tours and virtual exhibits: historicwaco.org.
Etc.
Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 14656 N. Interstate 35; $22.
Author J.H. Reynolds (“Monsterstreet #4”), outdoor book signing, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Halloween Night Vampire Ball, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $40, available online at skellingtoncuriosities.com. 21 years and older only.
Book signing and performance by author Corinthian Elizabeth (“The Book of Corinthian Chapter One: Beauty in the Bayou”), 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15, Harvest on 25th, 112 N. 25th St.
Movies
Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The War With Grandpa,” “Honest Thief,” “Rear Window,” “Friday the 13th” and “Corpse Bride.”
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
