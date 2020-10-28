Music & More for Oct. 29

On stage

“Abigail/1702,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday, The Berm behind Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; bring portable chairs or blankets for seating; call 710-1865 for tickets.

Carlos Mencia, Nov. 6-7, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen; $25-$40.

“Puffs,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.

Covid Comedy Relief with Nephew Tommy and friends, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40.

Art

Bradley Settles: “The Rough Draft Documents,” through Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

“Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist” and “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts,” Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Halloween Days at the Martin, Thursday-Friday; treat bag and craft at museum reception desk.